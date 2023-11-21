Alex Rodriguez thrilled to share stage with finance maven Mary Erdoes and gymnastics legend Valorie Kondos at Arodcorp summit

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez had a 'lucky' day. A-Rod met two inspiring women - finance titan Mary Erdoes and UCLA’s legendary gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field.

A-Rod excitedly posted pictures with the two from the Kiawah Island Golf Resort and wrote:

"Never in a million years would I have dreamt I would be so lucky to have finance titan Mary Erdoes AND UCLA’s legendary gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field sharing the stage with me at the annual @arodcorp summit. Thank you to these truly inspiring women for sharing their wisdom and inspiration with our team."

Mary Erdoes holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase. With over $4 trillion in client assets, the company is a global leader in private banking and investment management. She also has one of the longest tenures on the Operating Committee of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field, also known as Miss Val, served as the head coach of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) gymnastics team, the UCLA Bruins, which won seven national championships from 1991 to 2019. In addition to becoming the 2018 West Region Head Coach of the Year and the Pac-12 Gymnastics Coach of the Century, she has won four Conference Coach of the Year awards.

Alex Rodriguez's successful business ventures

In addition to his incredible baseball career, Alex Rodriguez has made a name for himself as a prosperous businessman. His good sense of business has allowed him to make large investments that have increased his financial holdings tremendously.

He co-founded A-Rod Corp. in 1995, which is one of his noteworthy endeavors. The business started out concentrating on real estate but has now grown into a number of sectors, including media, entertainment, sports and wellness.

Alex Rodriguez owns investments in well-known companies like Rainbow Sports Global, Super Coffee and TruFusion. These investments show his interest in a wide range of businesses, from beverage and sports management to fitness and wellness.

