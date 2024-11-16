Alex Rodriguez touches down in the 'land of Shohei Ohtani', shares heartfelt gratitude for warm welcome

Alex Rodriguez is enjoying some off-season fun while teams start to get into the thick of free agency. The 14-time All-Star is currently in Tokyo, enjoying the sights and sounds that come with the country's capital.

While Shohei Ohtani is the talk of the town, A-Rod still has a ton of fans in the area. He was greeted by a handful of fans who were desperately trying to get his autograph.

"Thanks for the warm welcome Tokyo!" Rodriguez said on his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A-Rod's Instagram Story (Image Source: @arod/Instagram)

There is no denying the significance that baseball plays in the area. Not only do they have a large group of NPB fans, but they also have fans that follow MLB religiously.

Trending

"Incredible" Rodriguez added in another story.

A-Rod's Instagram Story (Image Source: @arod/Instagram)

A-Rod also showed off some impressive views from a bird's eye view. From the tall buildings, the lights, and all the people around, there is no denying the beauty that surrounds Tokyo.

"So fun being in the land of Shohei Ohtani," he said alongside a picture of both stars after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series.

A-Rod's Instagram Story (Image Source: @arod/Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez gives thanks for successful 2024 season

MLB World Series - Alex Rodriguez (Image Source: IMAGN)

The 2024 MLB season was a success. Fans saw players like Shohei Ohtani doing things no other player had ever dreamed of doing after becoming the sole member of the 50-50 club.

Expand Tweet

Fans also tuned in for what was a competitive season. While the LA Dodgers reigned supreme, there were a few teams that were able to give them a run for their money.

"Thank you to everyone who made this an incredible October" Rodriguez said.

"A-Rod" especially wanted to thank those who made the postseason come to life. From the crew over at FOX to those behind the scenes, something of this magnitude cannot be pulled off without everyone doing their part.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback