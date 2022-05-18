Alex Rodriguez was once urged by Jimmy Fallon to marry then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl halftime show

Back in 1998, a fresh-faced Alex Rodriguez told a New York Yankees reporter that his dream date was Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez was 23 years old at the time, and Lopez was 29. They wouldn't officially meet until 2005 at a Yankees game, and they wouldn't start dating until 2017. But the celebrities were destined to be together.

For The Win @ForTheWin ftw.usatoday.com/2019/06/alex-r…



Alex Rodriguez said in 1998 that his dream date was with ... Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez said in 1998 that his dream date was with ... Jennifer Lopez. 👀😮 ftw.usatoday.com/2019/06/alex-r…https://t.co/SK4e6i45EX

"Alex Rodriguez said in 1998 that his dream date was with ... Jennifer Lopez." - @ For The Win

Or so we thought. They broke up April 15, 2021, after being engaged for more than two years. Many were anticipating one of the biggest weddings America had ever seen — like a pop culture version of a royal wedding.

In November 2019, Rodriguez went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for an interview centered on his relationship and then-new engagement. Fallon asked Rodriguez multiple questions about planning the wedding, to which Rodriguez gave some chuckling answers. Then Fallon pitched a big idea: getting married during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on February 2, 2020.

Jimmy Fallon once urged Alex Rodriguez to marry Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez performed during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show along with Shakira.

Here's the clip where Jimmy Fallon suggests a Super Bowl marriage to Alex Rodriguez.

Jimmy Fallon's suggestion was many things. It was crazy and probably unfeasible, but also one of the most creative ideas ever. Jennifer Lopez was performing at the halftime show that year. She was focused on getting her dance choreography down and preparing her voice for singing all her hits. Could she have fit in a wedding?

If she had, it would've been a short wedding. The halftime show was only 12 1/2 minutes long. Most brides want their wedding to last a little longer than that, and Jennifer Lopez was no exception. The couple would've had time to give each other the rings and maybe perform a short dance routine. Dancing would've been the centerpiece of J-Lo's wedding.

Now that Lopez and Rodriguez have been broken up for over a year, we can breathe a sigh of relief that they didn't get married two years ago. Rodriguez was recently spotted at an NBA game with his new flame, Kathryne Padgett. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been spotted in Los Angeles with actor Ben Affleck.

TSN @TSN_Sports



#NBAPlayoffs Is ARod sleeping during Game 7? Is ARod sleeping during Game 7? 😭#NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/fi3MQdOi4k

"Is ARod sleeping during Game 7?" - @ TSN

Despite Rodriguez and Lopez breaking off their engagement, celebrity gossip fans can still dream of the old couple getting married during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. It would've been memorable. That much is certain.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt