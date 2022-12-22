After months of media speculation, Alex Rodriguez finally went public about his relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram with the fitness guru and his two daughters making it official.

Rodriguez, 47, is a legend of the game. He had a long career where he played for three different MLB teams and won numerous individual accolades. The former shortstop and third baseman is a 14-time All-Star. However, he won the World Series only once with the Yankees in 2009.

As a popular face in the world of baseball, Rodriguez's relationships are much talked about in the media. Since October, he has been linked to his recent girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, and the pair finally decided to make it Instagram official, as "A-Rod" proceeded to post a picture of them along with his two daughters.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas. #newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful" - Alex Rodriguez via Instagram

It seemed like the Rodriguez family was going for a night out as Alex wore a black suit over a white shirt. Jaclyn wore a yellow cocktail dress, while Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella wore a silver dress with black tights and a black dress with silver heels, respectively.

Who is Jaclyn Cordeiro, Alex Rodriguez's new girlfriend?

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez were first spotted together in October as they walked hand-in-hand down the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. They have also been vocal on Instagram stories, resharing pictures and videos with each other from their date nights.

Jaclyn is a 42-year-old fitness model and a mother of two, Bella and Savanah. As per her Facebook page, Jaclyn is a businesswoman from Ontario, Canada, and owns a fitness program called JacFit. She graduated from the University of Windsor and took up honors in nursing. She also completed a master's degree in nutrition.

While completing her studies, Jaclyn found weightlifting to be her thing and fell in love with the activity.

“This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my life goals,” she told Oxygen magazine in 2022.

Speaking about her family and daughters, she shared:

“Being immersed in the fitness industry as a transformation specialist coach, fitness model, fitness writer and influencer can be a very demanding position to be in, but not as demanding as being single mother to two young girls.”

Currently, it seems that both Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn are having a nice time spending their days together. Given Alex's recent relationship track record, it would be great for him to find something long-term.

Poll : 0 votes