Alex Verdugo Contract: What is the red hot Boston Red Sox slugger's salary in 2023?

Alex Verdugo has been a star for the Boston Red Sox this season. The 26-year-old outfielder has been a revelation for Boston this season, batting .329 with a home run and 7 RBIs. Despite the Red Sox not being considered playoff contenders, Verdugo has been performing at an All-Star level.

"I love Alex Verdugo. Need more of this emotion in baseball. The kids can handle it." - @iJordanMoore

The Boston Red Sox have entered a soft-rebuild stage after saying goodbye to some long-term team members this offseason, including Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. While the Red Sox have continued their roster shakeup, Verdugo has made a strong case for remaining in Boston for the long run.

Entering the 2023 season, Verdugo and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $ 6.3 million contract to avoid arbitration. While he has one more year of arbitration eligibility before becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season.

While he is arbitration-eligible next season, it may be in Boston's best interest to secure Alex Verdugo to a long-term contract. This past season, the Boston Red Sox and superstar Rafael Devers were in a similar situation, with the two parties eventually coming to terms on a 10-year, $313.5 million deal.

A look at Alex Verdugo's tenure with the Boston Red Sox so far

Verdugo's arrival in Boston was not without controversy as he was a key piece in a package that saw Mookie Betts traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On February 10, 2020, the Dodgers traded Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Mookie Betts, David Price, and cash considerations.

It was an incredible move that left the MLB universe speechless. Once it became clear that the Boston Red Sox were unwilling to give Mookie Betts a massive extension, the clock was ticking. Enter Alex Verdugo, who slowly became a fan favorite for among Red Sox supporters.

"Hey @sirdugo520, look at these responses. We want Verdugo in Boston 5ever!" - @HebHammer94

While filling the shoes of the former MVP and World Series champion was never going to be easy, Verdugo has performed admirably. Through 370 games since joining Boston, Verdugo has batted .290 with 31 home runs, 159 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.

