Alex Vesia and wife Kayla announce pregnancy in unique fashion

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia is living his best life. He is teammates with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, and got to open up his season in Tokyo, making memories he will cherish forever.

On Thursday, it was his birthday. He spent his special day in the bullpen as his team started their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs off right. They blanked them 3-0 to improve to 11 wins.

The win was not the only gift Vesia received. The following day, he and his wife, Kayla, took to Instagram to announce they are expecting their first child.

"Baby Vesia coming soon, we are beyond excited for this next chapter!" said Kayla.

In their post, they showed off the ultrasound pictures with a line of baby clothes in the back. They even created a fake newspaper to add a finishing touch to the photoshoot.

The couple is more than excited for this new chapter in their life. After getting engaged in 2022 in San Diego, they are now ready to welcome the first addition to their family.

Alex Vesia is not the only Dodgers player expecting a baby in the near future

Los Angeles Dodgers - Alex Vesia (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Vesia has a lot of teammates who understand what it is like being a dad. Freddie Freeman is one who comes to mind instantly. He is an All-Star level dad, just like he is on the field.

Another player who loves his title of being a dad is eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts. He has two kids, a boy named Kaj and a daughter named Kynlee, and loves spending as much time as he can with them.

However, there is one superstar teammate who is expecting a baby in the near future as well. Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, announced back in December that a little Ohtani was coming in 2025.

"Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" said Ohtani.

The news came after Ohtani announced that he had gotten married. It was a shock to many as he tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Luckily for Vesia and Ohtani, they have some good role models to look up to on the Dodgers. They should have little trouble fighting through the difficulties of being a first-time parent with the elite-level dads the club has on their roster.

