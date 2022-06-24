“Alex Wood ain’t s**t” “Alex Wood is an enemy now” - San Francisco Giants fans turn on their own starting pitcher after the Atlanta Braves pummel him for 6 runs in two innings

The Atlanta Braves ruined Alex Wood's afternoon. The San Francisco Giants starter came into this afternoon's matchup with an already-ugly earned-run average of 4.32. The Braves just made it a lot uglier after tagging Wood for six earned runs over just two innings of work.

That's as long as the Giants lefty lasted. Before he could even record an out in the second inning, Wood had allowed four hits, two walks, and one strikeout. Manager Gabe Kapler decided his day was over and sent Zack Littell out in relief.

This just hasn't been Wood's year. Over 14 starts and 67.2 innings, he's allowed 36 runs and struck out just 65 batters. He's walked 20 batters and 73 hits, running up his WHIP to an abominable 1.38.

His record holds steady at 5-5, but that will probably become 5-6 after today. At the time of writing, the Giants are down 5-7 in the eighth inning.

San Francisco Giants fans expected more out of Wood this season. In 2021, he compiled a respectable 3.83 ERA over 162 innings of work. His record was 10-4 and his WHIP was 1.18.

He's a different pitcher this year and Giants fans aren't pleased. They made that abundantly clear on Twitter this afternoon.

This user said that any hype surrounding Wood in years past has been completely unfounded.

brando @_bg37 Alex Wood ain’t shit, and y’all have spent a decade trying to crown him. Alex Wood ain’t shit, and y’all have spent a decade trying to crown him.

And this Giants fan considers Wood an "enemy" now.

DON CORLEONE JONES @cjoneswho1212 Alex Wood is an enemy now Alex Wood is an enemy now

Many were upset with what they considered a disaster.

Atlanta Braves tag Alex Wood for six runs in two innings, San Francisco Giants fans furious

This user thought the score would've looked a lot different without Wood on the mound.

Katie | Belt 9 @belt_is_daddy 4 DPs is unforgivable but I can't help but feel like the score would be very different if Alex Wood hadn't started today. 4 DPs is unforgivable but I can't help but feel like the score would be very different if Alex Wood hadn't started today.

Professionals usually give master classes, but this user called Alex Wood's start today a "disasterclass."

This San Francisco Giants fan is just looking forward the NFL draft later today.

Dru @sftheletters NBA Draft is later so not letting Alex Wood and the Giants ruin my mood NBA Draft is later so not letting Alex Wood and the Giants ruin my mood

This user hopes Wood makes a stop on the Giants injured list after today's start. He looked like he needed it.

This fan doesn't even think Wood would cut it in the minor leagues.

Steven James Neanderthal Johnson @QuandaleJohnson @McCoveyCoveHR @extrabaggs Alex wood couldn’t even be a quality starter in Triple A. Idk why Kapler loves this dude and his 4.5+ ERA. Maybe there’s some analytics that Gabe knows, and us fans don’t. @McCoveyCoveHR @extrabaggs Alex wood couldn’t even be a quality starter in Triple A. Idk why Kapler loves this dude and his 4.5+ ERA. Maybe there’s some analytics that Gabe knows, and us fans don’t.

This user keeps losing money on Wood. Taking his over against the Atlanta Braves was a bad idea.

⚜️🏈⚾️🐯 BigRob8409316 🐯🏒🏈⚜️ @Rob8409316 lol Alex Wood .. I gotta stop taking the over for this guy.. lol Alex Wood .. I gotta stop taking the over for this guy..

This Giants fan is in physical pain.

Kaleel Carpé @kaleelcarpe . I’m hurt Alex Wood gave up 6 runs in just 1 inning. I’m hurt Alex Wood gave up 6 runs in just 1 inning 😭. I’m hurt

Coming up this weekend, the Atlanta Braves have a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants will host the Cincinnati Reds.

