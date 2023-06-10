Create

Alexis Diaz Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for hot young reliever before Deadline Day

By Pablo Ricalde
Modified Jun 10, 2023 16:52 GMT
Talented Cincinnati Reds closer, Alexis Diaz, has become a sought-after trade target, with several teams expressing interest in acquiring his services. Among the potential destinations for Diaz, three stand out as strong possibilities: The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

Alexis Diaz trade destination: New York Mets.

The New York Mets have shown significant interest in reuniting the Diaz brothers by acquiring Alexis Diaz. With Edwin Diaz sidelined due to injury, the Mets have struggled to find a reliable closer, and adding Alexis would provide a significant boost for their bullpen.

Alexis Diaz has been impressive this season, boosting a perfect record in save opportunities and posing excellent numbers. However, the Mets would probably haveto part with a haul of prospects, especially young pitchers to secure the closer.

New York Yankees.

On the other side of New York City, the Yankees have also shown interest in Diaz. The team has a history of making moves with the Reds for closers, as they previously acquired Aroldis Chapman from Cincinnati. With their bullpen in need of stability, the Yankees could benefit from Diaz's presence. While the Reds may be reluctant to part ways with Diaz, considering he is under team control until 2027, a trade could help them rebuild their prospect pool.

Detroit Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are in need of bullpen help and could look to acquire Diaz to bolster their relief corps. As a rebuilding franchise, the Tigers could be willing to part with the necessary assets to secure Diaz's services. While the Tigers may not be immediate contenders, adding Diaz to their roster would be a step towards strengthening their bullpen for the future.

Alexis Diaz’s trade destination would dependon various factors, including the willingness of the Reds to part ways with their talented closer, and the offers made by interested teams. The Mets, Yankees and Tigers all have compelling reasons to pursue Diaz, whether it’s to address their bullpen woes or bolster their chances of success. As the trade deadline approaches, it will be intriguing to see which team can strike a deal and secure the services of the talented young closer.

Edited by Pablo Ricalde
