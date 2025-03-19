"All 29 other teams should refuse to go to Japan again" - MLB fans fume as Dodgers seal sweep over Cubs in Tokyo Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a win over the Chicago Cubs for the second day in a row in Japan. Overseas for the Tokyo Series, the two sides played a two-game set of regular-season games while the rest of the league is still in Spring Training mode.

The Dodgers won both games by three runs, but the second victory had a little bit of controversy. Fans took to social media to express their disdain after the Dodgers started the season 2-0.

Some fans took issue with the umpires ruling Shohei Ohtani's home run a home run and not calling fan interference among other refereeing incidents.

"Rigged, Shohei paid the umps," one said.

"This series is so stupid. Now they’ll come home and play more spring training games," another complained.

"2 real homers, 1 double off the wall ruled a homer because mlb gotta ride Ohtani’s d**k," one added.

Other fans, though, were pleased to see the Dodgers appear to be in top form.

"Just remove the word Tokyo and give them the trophy," one noted.

Neither the Cubs nor the Dodgers will play another meaningful game until March 27.

Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki lead Dodgers to win

Despite walking five batters, Roki Sasaki kept the Chicago Cubs to one run across three innings. It was enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers' offense to come alive and get a win in the young pitcher's MLB debut.

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run (Imagn)

Shohei Ohtani homered and Kike Hernandez had three RBIs, and the Dodgers got a sweep without Mookie Betts or Freddie Freeman. After the game, Ohtani said:

"I felt a lot more relaxed today overall. I think Roki really did a great job giving us a chance to win today."

The slugger also said he was happy he hit a home run off a "good pitcher" even if he felt like it should've traveled a little further than it did. It was reviewed for fan interference or for having hit inside the ballpark, but it was ruled a home run.

The two-way star also said:

"I'm happy that my teammates got to experience Japan on and off the field. But most importantly, coming away with two wins is something really huge for us. Glad that we're going to head back to the U.S. on a good note."

The Dodgers do still have some Spring Training games between now and the resumption of the regular season on March 27.

