"All I got to do is draw a walk and let Acuña do his thing" - Braves newcomer Luis Guillorme lays down his gameplan for the 2024 season

The Atlanta Braves signed former New York Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to a one-year, $1.1 million contract. Guillorme, 29, has spent the last six seasons with the Mets, playing second base, shortstop, and third base. He hit .224 in 54 games last year.

The Braves are gearing up for an exciting 2024 MLB season, and their newest addition, Guillorme, is eager to team up with the stacked lineup of the Braves, featuring NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., the dynamic Ozie Albies, and the powerful Austin Riley. His versatility in playing multiple positions has secured him a place on the Braves’ roster.

"I think that's what's made me be in the big list for the little bit of time I've been up here," Guillorme said in an interview with MLB Network Radio. "It's just being able to be plugged in whenever they need me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luis Guillmore understands his defensive role in the lineup and has a clear strategy for the upcoming season. He said that he is prepared to hit at the bottom of the lineup, likely in the eighth or ninth spot, and is more focused on getting on base to allow the teams’ top hitters, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley, to do what they do best.

"I'm probably going to hit the bottom of the lineup, eighth or ninth. All I got to do is draw a walk and let it cool; Acuña will do his thing. And if he doesn't do it, Albies supposed to do, if he doesn't do then Riley is behind.

So, my job is to get the first. Let those guys do their thing and just make the place behind our pitchers when I’m in there," said Luis Guillorme.

Expand Tweet

Luis Guillorme can be a great addition to the Brave’s roster

Luis Guillorme won the Mets Sterling Award in 2018, which represents the MVP at Binghamton (AA), as well as being named an Eastern League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star. In 54 games and 120 plate appearances in 2023, he had a .224 batting average, .224/.288/.327 slash line, and a 106 WRC+.

The Braves, who won the World Series in 2021, are determined to win the championship in the upcoming season. Newcomer Luis Guillorme’s commitment and skills as a utility infielder could greatly impact the team’s success.

Braves' fans can look forward to seeing Guillorme’s strategic play in the game and his willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.