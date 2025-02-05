"All this just to trade Kyle Tucker", "This isn't Alex Bregman" - Fans react as Dodgers trade Ryan Brasier to the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly snapped up veteran reliever Ryan Brasier from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. The Cubs have taken on the 37-year-old right-handed pitcher after he was designated for assignment by the Dodgers when they signed Kirby Yates from the free-agent market last week.

MLB fans offered their reactions to the news on social media, and their thoughts were mostly of a satirical nature. Some used it as another opportunity to take a dig at the Cubs, while others did the same to the Dodgers.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryan Brasier spent a season and a half with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded at the deadline by the Boston Red Sox in 2023 for his final months before becoming a free agent. He signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the team last year and was a key cog of their bullpen, which played a vital role in their World Series triumph.

However, Ryan Brasier was deemed surplus to requirements after the Dodgers added fellow veteran right-handed reliever Kirby Yates on a one-year, $13 million contract last Thursday. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs have been quite active in this offseason, particularly going after players who have been put up on the trading block by other teams.

Some fans knocked the Cubs on Instagram after they acquired Brasier on Tuesday.

"All this just to trade Kyle Tucker at the deadline," one fan commented.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"This isn't Alex Bregman," another wrote.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"They signed every one, now it's time everyone," a fan added.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Many fans took humorous digs at the embarrassment of riches that the Dodgers have accumulated this year, especially in the pitching department.

"Will be tough for them to compete this year," one fan wrote.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"Dogers are cooked," another satraized.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"The Dodgers rebuild officially begins," a fan added.

(Image Source: Instagram)

The Cubs have already added outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros and are looking to add infielder Alex Bregman from the free agent market as well.

New chapter in journeyman career of Ryan Brasier

Ryan Brasier played a key role in helping the Red Sox to the World Series in 2018 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Ryan Brasier was initially drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2006 and went on to make his major league debut with the team seven years later. He then went on a five-year hiatus following Tommy John surgery and a stint at the NPB in Japan.

Brasier returned to a major league roster with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and went on to win the World Series with the team the same year.

Brasier won the World Series for the second time with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. He made eight appearances for the team in the postseason, including two as an opener, as the Dodgers had to lean heavily on their bullpen during their road to the Fall Classic title.

Therefore, in Ryan Brasier, the Chicago Cubs have added a reliable arm to their bullpen with a wealth of experience on the biggest stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback