All-MLB First Team 2023: Full list of players who stood out to earn the honors

The MLB announced this year's edition of the All-MLB First Team. There were hardly any surprises, as the top players who performed well this season were honored with the tag.

In 2019, the MLB started the tradition of recognising an entire season's work. As the MLB All-Star selections are usually done in the middle of the season, the All-MLB teams are the honors instilled on players for their achievements throughout the season.

Unlike the All-Star selections and end-of-season awards, which are league specific, the All-MLB teams are selected in totality basis combining players from both leagues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

All-MLB First Team: Infielders

There were few surprises in the selections for the infielders. The catcher position went to Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, who in his second season with the franchise, proved to be a strong at-bat, winning the AL Silver Slugger award for the catcher position.

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien and Corey Seager took the honors for the second base and shortstop respectively after their record-breaking World Series victory, a first in franchise history.

The corner plates belonged Los Angeles Dodgers' veteran Freddie Freeman, who made his fifth straight All-MLB team, and Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, who made a third straight season with 33+ home runs as his team set the home run record.

All-MLB First Team: Outfielders

Freeman's teammate Mookie Betts, who finished second in the NL MVP voting, was named as one of the oufielders. His comapatriot who beat him to win the award unanimously, Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., slotted beside Betts along with NL Rookie of the Year winner, Corbin Carroll.

All-MLB First Team: Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani created history yet again, as he became the first player to be included in the lineup and the rotation in the First Team as the Designated Hitter and starter.

All-MLB First Team: Pitchers

Alongside Ohtani Cy Young winners, Gerrit Cole and Blake Snell led the rotation for the All-MLB First Team. Braves' strikeout champion Spencer Strider was also named besides Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, who made the World Series.

The relief pitching selections included Orioles saves hero Felix Bautista and San Diego's Josh Hader.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.