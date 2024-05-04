“All you're doing is pissing the guy off” - Padres manager lashes out at pitching approach to Fernando Tatis Jr. 

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt lashed out at the recent pitching approach deployed against their team's star OF, Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego was on song against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night as they took Game 1 of the three-game series at Chase Field by a 7-1 scoreline.

What was uncanny was the apparent approach of the D-backs pitchers against Tatis Jr., which has been a common sight recently.

Tatis Jr. is seemingly being deliberately made a target with high-up and inside-the-plate pitches – which are all balls – but put his safety in jeopardy at the plate. Manager Mike Shildt highlighted this in a post-game interview via USA Today:

"All you're doing is pissing the guy off, and it's uncalled for... and it's not something we are going to tolerate much longer."

Fernando Tatis Jr. introduced three hits in five at-bats, two runs, smashed a two-run home run and drove in a total of three runs against the Diamondbacks on Friday night. It was yet another strong offensive display by the RF who has been impressive in both aspects of the game for the Padres this season.

He is averaging .246, with an OPS of .789, smashing seven home runs, and driving in 20 runs so far in the 2024 campaign for San Diego. His offensive production is justifying every bit of the massive 14-year, $340 million contract he signed with the Padres in 2021.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is making up for missed opportunities with Padres in recent seasons

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't have it easy for him since he signed the massive contract extension in 2021. He was subjected to an 80-game ban for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2022.

He missed all of the 2022 MLB season because he broke his left wrist in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic. And when he was about to make a comeback to the roster, he was handed the 80-game suspension on August 12, 2022.

Now, Tatis Jr. seems to be making up for all that lost time and making huge strides to give back for the trust instilled in him by the organization. The San Diego Padres undoubtedly eye him to become the face of the ballclub in the long run.

