"All Roads Lead to Amore" - Former MLB All-Star Jim Edmonds and fiancée Kortnie O'Connor share a sneak preview of their upcoming wedding in Italy

Wedding bells will soon ring for former MLB star Jim Edmonds and his fiancée Kortnie O’Connor. The couple will tie the knot in September.

In an interview with “PEOPLE” magazine, Edmonds and O'Connor disclosed details about their upcoming nuptials. O’Connor revealed that the theme of the wedding is "All Roads Lead to Amore," and it will take place at Villa D'Este in Lake Como, Italy.

Jim Edmonds is all set to marry Kortnie O'Connor

This will be Jim Edmonds’ fourth marraige. Previously, he was married to Meghan King. The duo finalized their divorce in 2021.

As for the wedding, O’Connor told “PEOPLE”:

"As I'm sure everyone knows, this isn't Jim's first time around. So, we just wanted to make it about enjoying everybody — all of our close friends and family. An adventure for everybody to enjoy, not another wedding in the church.”

Edmonds is the father of seven children from his three previous relationships.

O’Connor also said that she wants everyone to enjoy their wedding, especially Edmonds’ children.

"I planned it in Italy for that reason. Jim's never been there. I thought it might be an experience for his kids, and just to celebrate our relationship and let everybody enjoy it as well. So that was the focus, as well as Lake Como is a really beautiful destination."

Visitors will have the opportunity to set out on a welcoming sail around Lake Como the day before the early-fall gathering. Dinner with a view of the lake will be served after the garden ceremony at Villa D'Este.

Edmonds also spoke about how he wants his kids to be “involved” in the wedding.

“We want them to enjoy our day, our special day, our relationship and then the area.”

Edmonds revealed his plans to start a family with O’Connor.

“From having another one to maybe adopting, especially with this situation coming up. Everything is open and on the table right now for us. We're having such a good time. There's really no pull back on anything."

Edmonds and Kortnie got engaged in September 2021.

"We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays." - Jim Edmonds

Edmonds continues to share glimpses of their romance on social media.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King’s turbulent marriage

Edmonds and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” actress Meghan King saw many ups and downs in their five-year marriage. King filed for divorce in 2019 after she accused Edmonds of cheating on her.

Edmonds and King share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4.

Edmonds recently made headlines when Meghan appeared on a podcast and discussed his wedding invite that slid into her DMs.

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe. I just have to read it. It says, Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James Bond.”

Edmonds was reportedly angry with the discussion on air.

Jim Edmonds, an MLB All-Star player, is known for his strong hitting and defensive abilities.

Throughout his playing career, Edmonds played for numerous teams, including the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals.

