"I want to face the best hitters, I want to challenge them" - All-Star Edwin Diaz calls out some of baseball's biggest names in Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, and Shohei Ohtani

Edwin Diaz is not a player who lacks confidence, nor should he. The New York Mets pitcher has had a phenomenal season to date. He enters the halfway mark as one of the leading closers in Major League Baseball.

As he now reaches the pinnacle of his career, it's natural for Diaz to want to test himself against some of the biggest names in baseball.

Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura Edwin Diaz, on what he's looking forward to the most: “I want to face the best hitters, I want to challenge them."



He wants Judge, Yordan Alvarez and Ohtani.



Edwin Diaz sent out a warning to the American League's biggest stars when asked about the upcoming All-Star game.

That would include the likes of Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez and Shohei Ohtani. It's important to note that those three hitters alone have combined for 75 home runs, 179 RBIs and 253 hits this season. This list doesn't even account for three-time American League MVP Mike Trout or 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve.

Edwin Diaz will appear in his second All-Star Game in Los Angeles next weekend

Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets throws against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Diaz's second All-Star appearance says a lot about his talent alone. "He ain't scared," added his manager Buck Showalter when asked about his 28 year old star pitcher.

99mph Fastball & 93mph Slider, Overlay

While some might see these comments as arrogant or over-confident, Diaz has the firepower to back up the talk. In the 35.1 innings he has pitched, he has a 1.78 ERA and has allowed only 25 hits and seven runs. He has given up only three home runs all season. In his last three seasons with the Mets, he has conceded only eight home runs in total. Diaz is currently fifth in the majors with 18 saves.

His most impressive stat has to be his strikouts. The pitcher leads all MLB relivers with 70 strikeouts against the 139 batters he has faced, which means he is striking out more than half his opponents.

The Mets are currently negotiating with Diaz, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. The pitcher himself is keen to remain in Queens and recently stated, "If they give me a chance, I'd love to stay here." With a division-best 53-33 record and one of the best starting rotations in the NL, it would be strange if the Mets walked away from the All-Star talent.

