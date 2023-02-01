Jeff McNeil has praised the new New York Mets ownership under Steve Cohen after signing a four-year contract extension.

Mcneil made his debut for the Mets in 2018. After a record-breaking season last year, he has put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will see him at the team till the end of 2026 season. The Mets announced the same on Tuesday (January 31).

Jeff McNeil was set to hit free agency after next year. However, the club acted decisively to secure the 2022 MLB batting champion's services for the next four years in a deal worth $50 million. The contract also has an option for a fifth year.

The 30-year-old opened up on deciding to stay with the Mets. Speaking at a Citi Field press conference, he said:

"It starts with ownership. They want to put a winner on the field and it's been pretty amazing to see what the Mets look like the last few years," he said. "I want to be a part of that."

The Mets star also talked about the insecurities of sportspeople, the fragility of their careers, and how this new deal would help take that pressure off his mind.

"You never know what's going to happen. You're one injury away from being out of this game. And that's frustrating, that's scary sometimes," the two-time All-Star said. "But this deal is able to kind of take that off my mind, and I'm just going to go out there and play hard and be the baseball player I know I am."

Jeff McNeil's award-laden 2022 season

Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets

Jeff McNeil enjoyed a breakthrough season with the New York Mets last year. He topped the batting charts across both leagues of the MLB with an average of .326.

In the process, he became the first Mets player to win the MLB batting title. The last Mets player to win the National League batting title was Jose Reyes in 2011. McNeil also secured an All-Star selection for his performances.

McNeil won the Silver Slugger award as the best second baseman in the National League. The last Mets player to do so was Yoenis Cespedes in 2016. The only other Mets player to win a Silver Slugger while playing second base was Edgardo Alfonzo in 1999.

