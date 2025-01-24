All-Star Jurickson Profar signs $42,000,000 deal with NL East team

2024 was a year to remember for veteran utilityman Jurickson Profar. The 31-year-old from Willemstad, Curacao put together the best season of his 11-year MLB career, earning his first All-Star selection in the process. As a result, the veteran has turned his career-best season into a lucrative deal with one of the top World Series contenders in the National League.

On Thursday, Jurickson Profar agreed to a three-year, $42,000,000 deal with the Atlanta Braves, taking one of the top remaining free agents off the open market. It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Braves, however, the addition of the versatile Profar is a significant move heading into the new campaign.

Last season with the San Diego Padres, the former top prospect put it all together, delivering an elite season seemingly out of nowhere. Through 158 games in 2024 with the Friars, Profar posted a .280 batting average with a career-high 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. His .839 OPS last year shattered his previous career-high of .793, which he set back in 2018 with the Texas Rangers.

For Atlanta, Profar provides the club with some much-needed depth in the outfield, as well as some defensive versatility in the infield if it came to it. Jurickson Profar has played nearly every position on defense throughout his career, something that will benefit the Braves as they look to return to World Series contention.

Another reason why Profar is such an intriguing addition for the Atlanta Braves is the fact that Ronald Acuna Jr. is coming off a devastating, season-ending knee injury in 2024. While he is expected to return for the upcoming season, Profar will allow the Braves to be more conservative when it comes to Acuna Jr. playing in the outfield.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, however after coming off the second ACL surgery of his career, he will likely be eased back into action. Profar's ability to play all over the field will make him a valuable weapon for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Jurickson Profar's signing with Atlanta Braves takes significant piece off outfield free agent market

Profar was linked to several different clubs looking to bolster their outfield, including the Toronto Blue Jays. That being said, now that Profar is no longer available, the outfield market has become more bare in terms of All-Star talent. There are still some intriguing names available, however, Profar was arguably the biggest outfield name remaining.

Teams that are looking for additional outfield depth may need to turn to veterans such as Alex Verdugo, Harrison Bader, and Mark Canha. While they are still solid options, they do not have the upside of Jurickson Profar. It will be interesting to see where teams pivot now that he is a member of the Atlanta Braves.

