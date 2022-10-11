"She had dealt with more than me in her life ... being a woman in that industry" - Justin Verlander once discussed wife Kate Upton's iconic modeling career and her struggle to handle haters in the industry

A few years ago, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander opened up about his wife Kate Upton's modeling career and the ordeals she has dealt with over the years.

In an interview with Bleacher Report back in 2018, Verlander spoke about how his wife helped him through a tough period in his career while handling her own critics in the fashion industry. He said:

“She obviously had dealt with more than me in her life. I mean, being a woman in that industry? Being that famous? That was a level I hadn’t dealt with.”

Upton was revealed as the cover girl for the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue but faced a lot of criticism over her body. However, the model revealed that she had not heard any negative comments during the shoot. In an interview with PEOPLE the same year, she said:

"At Sports Illustrated everyone's so nice and it's like a family, you don't really think too much into it. I just have a lot of fun and be myself. It just comes so naturally."

Verlander and Upton at the 89th MLB All-Star Game

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton met during the MLB 2K12 game commercial

The couple met in 2012 after filming for an MLB 2K12 game commercial and immediately hit it off. Verlander and Upton tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, a year later.

Game creator 2K Sports released a second digital short in 2012 with Upton helping Tampa Bay Rays player David Price with the analog controls of the game. The ad also featured C.J. Wilson, Jay Bruce and her husband-to-be Justin Verlander.

The player later revealed to US Weekly that he was instantly smitten by Upton's beauty, while also trying to get her phone number. He said:

"My favorite celeb encounter was with Kate! We first met at a commercial shoot, and I had my microphone on and didn’t realize. I told my friends that I was gonna get her number and she heard me! But it worked."

Verlander added that Upton also helped him when he was left on the sidelines. He struggled with a Tommy John injury and was unable to replicate his Detroit Tigers form after switching to the Astros in 2017.

However, the Astros player continues to go strong at the age of 39. He has been in remarkable form this season and has displayed a never-say-die attitude that will surely take him to the Hall of Fame.

