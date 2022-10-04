"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about it" - Justin Verlander once considered reuniting with Detroit Tigers during 2021 Free Agency, All-Star pitcher had previously won 2011 AL MVP in Motor City

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander once revealed that he wished to return to the Detroit Tigers after a memorable 2011 season with the team.

In an interview with the Free Press, Verlander admitted that Motor City was a probable destination after becoming a free agent last year. He said:

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about it. Yeah, of course. I loved playing there. I love the city. I love the fans. Yes, I do think about it. Ultimately, the decision comes down to what's best for my career. If that aligns with that possibility, then maybe it does."

Justin Verlander was a part of the Detroit household from 2005 to 2017, before being traded for Franklin Perez, Jake Rogers and outfielder Daz Cameron. In that time, he tossed 2,511 innings over 380 starts, with a 3.49 ERA and 2,373 strikeouts.

He began his MLB career in impressive fashion, winning the American League Rookie of the Year in 2006. Verlander followed that up with the Cy Young award and AL MVP in a historic 2011 season.

Justin Verlander having an impressive 2022 season with the Houston Astros

After re-signing with the Astros in December 2021, Justin Verlander was seen as a squad player for the team. However, he has battled all odds, including a recovery from Tommy John surgery to fight for the Cy Young award this season.

Verlander is having a stunning season at the age of 39 in the American League

Currently, the 39-year-old leads the AL in wins (17), ERA, opponents’ OPS (.508), WHIP (0.85) and hits per nine innings (6.14). After the loss to the Diamondbacks last week, Verlander spoke about his performances this season, saying:

“I know what’s happening. I know how good the season is, but on the other side of that, when you’re in the middle of it, I don’t think you really truly appreciate what’s happening...But at the same time, it’s like ‘Alright, we have a bigger goal.’ We have a team goal. We want to make the playoffs, we want to go deep into the playoffs, we want to win a championship."

After a stellar season, Verlander will surely be key to the Astros' ambitions for a deep run in the playoffs. The Astros haven't won a World Series since 2017. but most recently reached the final last season. After returning from injuries and surgeries, Verlander has been the perfect example of a 'never give up' attitude in the MLB.

