Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies is the kind of player who defines an organization. A former Rookie of the Year Award winner and two-time MVP, Harper is regarded as one of the most effective hitters in modern baseball.

The Nevada native put his team on his back last fall, ripping 6 home runs and 13 RBIs over the course of the postseason. Although his efforts were instrumental in helping the Phillies to their first World Series since 2008, the team ultimately went down to the Houston Astros by a series score of 4-2.

After the season, Bryce Harper announced that he would be undergoing Tommy John surgery for his ailing elbow. While it was originally thought that the procedure would keep him sidelined until July at the earliest, Harper was back in the lineup by early May, setting an MLB record for the fastest-ever Tommy John recovery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since his return, Bryce Harper has hit .304 with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs in 25 games. On May 14, during a game against the Colorado Rockies, Harper got rather hot-headed during a bench-clearing altercation. According to lip-readers, the 30-year-old called the team "a loser f***ing organization."

"The Phillies are 5-12 since Bryce Harper called the Rockies a “loser organization”

Recently, a fan took to Reddit to highlight how the Philadelphia Phillies have not fared too well since Harper ripped into the NL West team. Ever since the altercation, the Phillies have posted a 5-12 record.

Several other Reddit users commented under the thread. The prevailing notion is that Harper should take notice of his own team's performance so far in 2023 before he begins criticizing other teams.

With a record of 25-31, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are fourth in the NL East, and sit 8 full games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Although Harper allowed fans to get their first taste of playoff baseball in more than a decade last season, it looks increasingly likely that fans will have to wait a while before their team's next foray into the postseason.

Bryce Harper's passion is always on his sleeve

Harper's comments were probably made in the heat of the moment, without much regard for any irony that they might induce. Nevertheless, his comments are, in a way, a sign that Harper is as intense as he is game ready.

With teammates like Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber continuing to struggle, Harper may be the only tool his team has to help them escape the deep, dark hole they currently sit within.

Poll : 0 votes