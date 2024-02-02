"Always had that DAWG in him" "Bro killed it" - MLB fans impressed as Joe Kelly pulls out slick dance moves during visit to old school

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly recently visited Corona High School with his wife, Ashley, as part of the Love L.A. Community Tour. The flamethrower attended the school's pep rally and held various games for the students.

Kelly held a half-court shot contest offering tickets for the 2024 season. He was even challenged to a dance battle where he showed off some impressive moves, especially for a pitcher.

Kelly attended Corona High School, where he was a star on the baseball team. However, he was not a pitcher during the time.

In high school, Kelly was used as an outfielder. It was not until college that he converted to being a pitcher.

Kelly attended the University of California, Riverside. During the 2007 season, he was named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Fans are just as impressed as the students were when watching Joe Kelly slide around. Ending it off by throwing his cap into the crowd was the perfect send-off.

"Joe Kelly always had that DAWG in him" one fan posted.

"Bro killed it lmao" another fan posted.

This was one of the first looks at Kelly in his brand-new number. While he wore No. 17 for the team last season, he gifted that number to Shohei Ohtani and will rock No. 99 moving forward.

Joe Kelly and his wife could not resist showing off the gift he got from his superstar teammate

After gifting his number to Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese star bought Joe Kelly's wife a sweet-looking Porsche. Kelly and Ashley pulled up to his former high school, showing off the new ride. Giving up a number for a Porsche seems to be a great deal, and the fact that it was a gift from a legend in the making makes it even better.

After visiting his former high school, Kelly visited the local Jack in the Box to surprise fans. Fans were able to meet and take pictures with the hard-throwing righty. Kelly and Ashley also got to serve food to the local patrons.

Kelly was not the only Dodgers player to serve the community this week. Emmet Sheehan, Michael Grove, and Gavin Stone all worked at a local Jack in the Box earlier in the week.

It is great to see professional athletes getting involved in the community. More teams need to take note of this in the future to help grow the game.

