The Astros sign-stealing scandal rocked the MLB in 2017.

Astros star Jose Altuve, who has been particularly bashed and trolled by rival fans, was pinned down for his role in the scandal but has denied all allegations against him, defending the fact that he did not use a buzzer to tip off his teammates to pitches.

“I have never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player,” Altuve said in a statement released by the New York Post.

TMZ @TMZ The L.A. Kings trolled José Altuve Thursday night by referencing the Astros cheating scandal during a fan "look-alike" game. tmz.com/2022/10/14/los… The L.A. Kings trolled José Altuve Thursday night by referencing the Astros cheating scandal during a fan "look-alike" game. tmz.com/2022/10/14/los…

During an interview on FOX after his dramatic October home run, Altuve was asked why he didn’t want his jersey ripped off.

“I’m too shy,” he said. “The last time they did that, I got in trouble with my wife.”

Several Astros players have come out publicly to state that Altuve was not involved in the cheating scandal, and Andy Martino, the author of the book called “Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing,” confirmed the news.

Amongst all the support pouring in, none was more heartfelt and unconditional than that from his wife, Giannina Altuve. She posted an image of Altuve and their daughter on Instagram captioned “Always our pride daddy.”

Altuve and his wife Nina were teenage sweethearts and have been together for more than a decade. They met while growing up in Venezuela.

They got married as teenagers. After being married for 10 years, the pair welcomed their first child in November 2016, a daughter.

"My family spent a magical day at @WaltDisneyWorld. Don’t miss the opening of #ToyStoryLand on June 30th! #ad" - Jose Altuve, Instagram

Jose Altuve's baseball roots can be traced to Maracay, Venezuela

Jose Altuve is from the baseball-rich town of Maracay in Venezuela. At age 16, Altuve attended a Houston Astros tryout camp in Maracay. After being deemed too short, Jose soon went on to prove critics wrong with his swashbuckling flair on the field.

Spring ISD @SpringISD #SomosSpring José Carlos Altuve was born and spent his childhood in Maracay, Venezuela. Altuve became a World Series champion with the Astros in 2017. For the season, Altuve was named the AL Most Valuable Player, becoming the second Astro to win the award. #HispanicHeritageMonth José Carlos Altuve was born and spent his childhood in Maracay, Venezuela. Altuve became a World Series champion with the Astros in 2017. For the season, Altuve was named the AL Most Valuable Player, becoming the second Astro to win the award. #HispanicHeritageMonth #SomosSpring https://t.co/7KP2tFqbyF

Maracay is specifically very famous for breeding MLB stars. A total of at least 31 Major League Baseball players, including the Detroit Tigers’ seven-time All-Star, Miguel Cabrera hail from there.

“The kids dream of playing in the major leagues, and their parents want to plant their children in this field, hoping that seed might become the next Miguel Cabrera,” the director of one baseball training school told the Associated Press in 2012.

Baseball is king across Venezuela and this is especially true in Maracay, where a network of youth leagues and baseball schools nurture children into stars from a young age.

