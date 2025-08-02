"Always up to something" - Derek Jeter pokes fun at David Ortiz’s goofy side during recent MLB reunion

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter shared an epic rivalry with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz during their playing career. However, the duo have become good friends since their retirement.

Derek Jeter and David Ortiz are part of Fox Sports' MLB team that includes Jeter's former Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez. Jeter poked fun at the former Red Sox icon during their meetup on Friday. In Jeter's Instagram story, Ortiz displayed his goofy side.

"Always up to something," Jeter captioned his story.

(Image source - Derek Jeter's Instagram)

In another story, Jeter was seen with Ortiz and Rodriguez at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The venue is hosting the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in the MLB Speedway Classic. It's the first time a major league game is being played in Tennessee.

"See you tomorrow," Jeter wrote in his story.

(Image source - Derek Jeter's Instagram)

Per MLB, over 85,000 tickets have been sold for the game, surpassing the previous record of 84,587 set on Sept. 12, 1954, for a New York Yankees game.

The venue, known for racing events, expanded its horizon by hosting the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech for the “Battle at Bristol” in 2016. The event set an NCAA football record with 156,990 spectators.

Ex-Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason speculates Derek Jeter's absence

Derek Jeter won't attend the Yankees Old-Timers' Day later this month. The annual event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Bronx Bombers' World Series triumph in 2000. The former Yankees captain is reportedly skipping the eeventto celebrate his daughter's birthday.

However, former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason alleged it to be untrue on Tuesday's episode of “Boomer and Gio.”

"I believe there’s an inaccurate part of this story out there,” Esiason said. “There is something going on, I believe. But I don’t believe it’s what everybody thinks it is. But maybe I could be wrong.”

Several members of the 2000 World Series team, including Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre will attend the event along with Roger Clemens and Alfonso Soriano. The event on August 9 will also feature a traditional baseball game for the first time since 2019.

