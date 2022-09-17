“Amazing performance by Big Mac Voggy” “Can't spell Edwin Diaz without Win” - New York Mets fans celebrate 91st win after team downs Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3

Daniel Vogelbach homered for the first time since Aug. 22 to help the New York Mets to a 4-3 win against his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was the Mets’ second straight victory, following Thursday’s resounding 7-1 result in the series-opener.

"Fun Friday night. #MetsWin #LGM" - New York Mets

Taijuan Walker made back-to-back starts for the first time in almost two months. He allowed three runs and five hits, with five strikeouts in a season-high 7 ⅓ innings.

Walker’s fine start was bookended by closer Edwin Diaz’s five-out save. Diaz allowed only one walk in 1 2/3 innings for his 30th save in 33 chances.

Tomás Nido’s third inning RBI single got the New York Mets off the mark. Vogelbach went deep in the fourth to end a drought of 54 plate appearances without a home run.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Is Vogel-bach? That's Daniel's first home run since Aug. 22, but also his third hit and fourth RBI in the last two games.



Mets 2, Pirates 0, bottom four. Is Vogel-bach? That's Daniel's first home run since Aug. 22, but also his third hit and fourth RBI in the last two games.Mets 2, Pirates 0, bottom four. https://t.co/rqWlRCUTMz

"Is Vogel-bach? That's Daniel's first home run since Aug. 22, but also his third hit and fourth RBI in the last two games. Mets 2, Pirates 0, bottom four." - Anthony DiComo

Vogelbach’s recent slump has been cause for concern. To put worried minds at ease, he has racked up three hits, two extra-base hits and four RBIs over the last two games.

SNY @SNYtv "Hitting's hard. I wish I would've had 20 homers over the last 3 weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad"



- Daniel Vogelbach on hitting a home run tonight for the first time in 3 weeks "Hitting's hard. I wish I would've had 20 homers over the last 3 weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad"- Daniel Vogelbach on hitting a home run tonight for the first time in 3 weeks https://t.co/uC1ftEFn8T

"'Hitting's hard. I wish I would've had 20 homers over the last 3 weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad' - Daniel Vogelbach on hitting a home run tonight for the first time in 3 weeks" - SNY

We need to see more consistency over a prolonged period before we can truly say “Vogel-bach.”

“Hitting’s hard. I wish I would have had 20 homers over the last three weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad.” - Daniel Vogelbach

Darwin Pierre @DarwinPierre4 @Mets @DKSportsbook LET GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO METS WIN AMAZING PERFORMANCE BY BIG MAC VOGGY AND WALKER AND AMAZING INNING BY DE LA MIO DIAZ AND YESSIR 91 WINS AND LET WIN THE SERIES TOMORROW WITH THE JAZZ C BASS. @Mets @DKSportsbook LET GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO METS WIN AMAZING PERFORMANCE BY BIG MAC VOGGY AND WALKER AND AMAZING INNING BY DE LA MIO DIAZ AND YESSIR 91 WINS AND LET WIN THE SERIES TOMORROW WITH THE JAZZ C BASS.

New York Mets register 91st win, their most since 2006

Michael Chaviz’s RBI single got Pittsburgh up and running, but Pete Alonso’s sixth-inning sac fly restored the New York Met’s two-run advantage.

Brandon Nimmo made it 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh and the Mets were threatening to run away with the result.

The complexion of the game changed when O’Neill Cruz blasted a gigantic 429-foot homer to reduce the deficit to only one.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be futile, thanks to Diaz closing out in style. He struck out two batters through 1 ⅔ innings. His scoreless outing lowered his ERA to 1.43 for the season.

The win marked the New York Mets’ 91st win of the season. It’s their most wins in a season since they won 97 games in 2006.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far