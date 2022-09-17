“Amazing performance by Big Mac Voggy” “Can't spell Edwin Diaz without Win” - New York Mets fans celebrate 91st win after team downs Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3

Daniel Vogelbach homered for the first time since Aug. 22 to help the New York Mets to a 4-3 win against his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It was the Mets’ second straight victory, following Thursday’s resounding 7-1 result in the series-opener.
Taijuan Walker made back-to-back starts for the first time in almost two months. He allowed three runs and five hits, with five strikeouts in a season-high 7 ⅓ innings.
Walker’s fine start was bookended by closer Edwin Diaz’s five-out save. Diaz allowed only one walk in 1 2/3 innings for his 30th save in 33 chances.
Tomás Nido’s third inning RBI single got the New York Mets off the mark. Vogelbach went deep in the fourth to end a drought of 54 plate appearances without a home run.
"Is Vogel-bach? That's Daniel's first home run since Aug. 22, but also his third hit and fourth RBI in the last two games. Mets 2, Pirates 0, bottom four." - Anthony DiComo
Vogelbach’s recent slump has been cause for concern. To put worried minds at ease, he has racked up three hits, two extra-base hits and four RBIs over the last two games.
"'Hitting's hard. I wish I would've had 20 homers over the last 3 weeks. You always can learn from the good, but you really can learn from the bad' - Daniel Vogelbach on hitting a home run tonight for the first time in 3 weeks" - SNY
We need to see more consistency over a prolonged period before we can truly say “Vogel-bach.”
New York Mets register 91st win, their most since 2006
Michael Chaviz’s RBI single got Pittsburgh up and running, but Pete Alonso’s sixth-inning sac fly restored the New York Met’s two-run advantage.
Brandon Nimmo made it 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh and the Mets were threatening to run away with the result.
The complexion of the game changed when O’Neill Cruz blasted a gigantic 429-foot homer to reduce the deficit to only one.
Unfortunately, it turned out to be futile, thanks to Diaz closing out in style. He struck out two batters through 1 ⅔ innings. His scoreless outing lowered his ERA to 1.43 for the season.
The win marked the New York Mets’ 91st win of the season. It’s their most wins in a season since they won 97 games in 2006.