“An abundance of absolute a*s” - Red Sox insider rips into Yankees roster outside of Aaron Judge, Max Fried and Devin Williams

The New York Yankees had a less impactful roster following the exit of Juan Soto, and now they're losing Gerrit Cole for the season. The 2025 roster was more well-rounded, but now it's without its best pitcher as he will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Jared Carrabis, a Boston Red Sox insider, believes that the Yankees as currently constructed are an 82-win team. He believes the roster outside of a few players is in dire shape, and he captioned his podcast clip with that sentiment:

"The 2025 Yankees are made up of Aaron Judge, Max Fried, Devin Williams, and an abundance of absolute a**."

In the clip, he said:

"Is there anything positive you can say about this team besides Aaron Judge?... This is an 82-80 team... Carlos Carrasco is going to have to make 25 starts for this team. ...

"You gotta get to the back end [of the excellent bullpen with a lead, I just don't know that they're ever going to do that. I think I'm onto something. The Red Sox might win this division by 15 games."

The Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles now have renewed hope of dethroning the Yankees from the AL East crown they won last year, as the division is much more open than it was before Cole went down. The Yankees are also without Luis Gil for at least a few months.

Aaron Judge reflects on Yankees injuries

Aaron Judge is inching toward being the last man standing as the Yankees endure a host of meaningful injuries, notably to the rotation, in Spring Training. That includes Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, the latter of whom is out for at least a few months.

Aaron Judge reflected on the injuries (Imagn)

Judge was able to find the silver lining regardless and he said via New York Post:

“We’re not playing any meaningful games. You got a couple weeks, if it’s something small you can hopefully recover and get back where you need to be. … But that’s never great to see a lot of those things."

He continued:

“But I think it gives us a chance to maybe get a look at some other young guys that we have that can maybe step up and have an impact.”

The Yankees will have to find someone to replace Gil and Cole. Ironically, Gil's Rookie of the Year season came as a result of Cole's injury in spring last year.

