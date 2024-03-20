"An extraordinary ambassador for MLB" - Mookie Betts' post-game media engagement efforts attract praise from insider Jon Morosi

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is known for his incredible talent on the field. But recently, he has been drawing attention for what he does off the pitch. Jon Morosi, who is a respected MLB insider, showered Betts with praise for his incredible way of handling post-game media interactions.

"After the win, Mookie was the last Dodger to leave the field. He stayed there to do two live interviews, including one with the Korean network broadcasting the game. With the biggest superstars, the little things say a lot. Mookie is an extraordinary ambassador for MLB," Morosi tweeted.

Morosi brought attention to the fact that Betts often goes above and beyond in his interactions with the media after the games.

The 31-year-old Betts is one of the biggest stars in baseball and has won the 2018 American League MVP award and two World Series titles, one with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and another with the Dodgers in 2020.

Backup for Dodgers at shortstop

With Mookie Betts moving to shortstop for the Dodgers, some are still determining if he'll stay. Betts was initially placed as a second baseman this year just to reduce the toll of playing 162 games. But he had to move to shortstop because Gavin Lux was struggling in his position.

The Dodgers are unsure if Betts can keep up with this position. According to Bob Nightengale, the team may trade in Willy Adames, who will be a free agent, if Betts cannot perform well as a shortstop.

"If the Dodgers get leery about the Mookie Betts’ ability to play shortstop, after not playing the positon on an everyday basis since high school, they plan to turn to the Milwaukee Brewers and make a run at shortstop Willy Adames, who’s a free agent after the season," Nightengale said.

This move might give the Dodgers flexibility and keep them competitive at a key position.

