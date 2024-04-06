"And there goes the season" "I'm sick" - Braves fans in meltdown as star pitcher Spencer Strider set to undergo MRI after elbow issue

Atlanta Braves starting ace Spencer Strider could only pitch four innings before he exited with what is said to be right elbow discomfort. According to Mark Bowman, the pitcher will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

The right-hander had three 88-pitching innings in which he allowed seven hits, five earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts. The game was an exciting one, with the Braves not only tying the game in the ninth and then walking it off in the 10th to crawl to a comeback win.

However, what majorly caught the fans attention was Strider's elbow concerns, which threw Braves fans in discomfort as they sought a clean MRI report.

"And there goes the season," one fan said.

There were some fans who expressed concern for him.

"I hope it's nothing serious. Even though I'm a Phils fan, I do like Spencer Strider and I just hope he's ok," one wrote.

"No! please nothing serious," one fan said.

"Hope it’s nothing serious, from a Phils fan," another wrote.

The Braves scored four runs in the last three innings to take a comeback win. Travis d'Arnaud's walk-off single in the 10th sealed the deal for the Braves, who now improved to 4-2.

Braves manager on Spencer Strider's elbow discomfort

Many fans spotted a noticeable difference in Spencer Strider's pitching with some spotting reduced velocity while others saw him throw less breaking pitches throughout his outing.

According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, no one was aware if Strider was going through anything in the middle of the game. When he came out of the fourth inning, he told his team trainer about the discomfort, after which they sent him home.

“He came in and he was complaining about his elbow, so he’s going to get an MRI in the morning, we’ll find out what’s going on," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He was kind of uncomfortable with how it was feeling. They examined him, and they’re going to get more with that MRI tomorrow.”

Braves fans await positive updates, as more will follow once the MRI is done on the throwing arm.

