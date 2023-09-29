The Atlanta Braves have officially stamped their authority on the 2023 MLB season with a remarkable performance that has secured them home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Braves clinched the best record in baseball after their 103rd win in a tonight’s game against the Chicago Cubs, sealing their dominance.

With this achievement, the Braves will have a bye week during the Wild Card series, giving them valuable rest and preparation time for their next opponents. In the National League postseason bracket, the Braves now hold the coveted No. 1 seed, setting the stage for a thrilling playoff run.

"Surely they go on and win the whole thing. Just give them the World Series Already." - One fan joked on Twitter.

How does the National League playoff picture look at the moment?

As it currently stands, the playoff picture in the NL looks like this:

Bye: No. 1 Braves vs. No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Wild Card 1: No. 6 TBD vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers

Wild Card 2: No. 5 TBD vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies

The remaining playoff spots, particularly the wild card positions, are still up for grabs, with the Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Miami Marlins in contention. The final outcomes of these races may not be determined until the last day of the regular season.

The Braves will face the winner of the Wild Card 2 matchup, which involves the Phillies. The NLDS will kick off at Truist Park on Saturday, October 7, where the Braves will enjoy the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd.

Atlanta's remarkable season has seen them maintain their position as the best team in baseball since July 1. They have consistently outperformed their rivals, and with a potential season-ending sweep against the Washington Nationals, they could even match their franchise record of 106 wins set in 1998.

As the Braves head into the playoffs, their fans and baseball enthusiasts alike are applauding their exceptional season and eagerly anticipating their postseason journey. With home-field advantage and a formidable lineup, the Braves have their sights set on the ultimate prize—the World Series title.