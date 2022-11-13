In an interview with Baseball Tonight’s Karl Ravech in 2017, baseball legend Derek Jeter spoke about a variety of things, including an upcoming jersey retirement, his budding passion for the game, his idols, and most importantly his affinity for the New York Yankees.

“Derek, it’s the Yankees!” The Jeter family’s reaction to him getting drafted is amazing #TheCaptain" - ESPN, Twitter

Jeter’s love for the pinstripes can be traced back to when he was just 5 years old, when him and his sister spent summers with their grandparents in New Jersey. That’s where he caught a glimpse of the Yankees for the first time, and it was truly love at first sight.

“I was, you know, as far back as I can remember, I was a Yankee fan. My grandmother was a huge Yankee fan. So, I would sit up at night with her and watch the games. And that's where the love affair came about with the Yankees.”

Watching outfielder Dave Winfield in action made Jeter a fan and ignited his desire to pursue a career in baseball.

“Obviously, the pinstripes stood out first and foremost. I think when you're young, it's a visual love affair. And it was [Dave] Winfield. Big Dave was my guy, you know. I thought he was larger than life. But, you know, those were the years -- Donny [Don Mattingly], you know, Willie Randolph.

We used to watch all the highlights. So, I tried to learn as much as I could about the past Yankee teams, and I just couldn't think of a better organization to play for.”

Reggie Jackson @mroctober Hanging with the GOAT DJ2 Dave Winfield and Willie Randolph. Honored to be there. Jete’s Documentary comin’ on ESPN Hanging with the GOAT DJ2 Dave Winfield and Willie Randolph. Honored to be there. Jete’s Documentary comin’ on ESPN https://t.co/rGAbMiP0tA

"Hanging with the GOAT DJ2 Dave Winfield and Willie Randolph. Honored to be there. Jete’s Documentary comin’ on ESPN" - Reggie Jackson, Twitter

Well, whatever is said and done, Jeter has surely made both his family and the Yankees proud.

Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame enrichment

Yankee legend Derek Jeter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on September 8, 2021 after being picked on 396 of 397 ballots.

"All-time great. Congrats to Derek Jeter on the Baseball Hall of Fame induction! #JeterHOF" - New York Knicks, Twitter

The Yankees also retired the 14-time All-Star No.2 jersey in May 2017.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter, Instagram

Jeter was the CEO of the Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022 and is currently pursuing a career in business.

