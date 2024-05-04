"And they're doing this without Royce Lewis" - Twins fans ecstatic as team extends winning streak to 12 games following Saturday's victory

The Minnesota Twins have turned it all the way up following a shaky start to the season. Going into Saturday, they have amassed an 11-game winning streak but were looking to keep the train rolling.

They did exactly that, beating the Red Sox by a score of 3-1, improving their winning streak to 12. This is the first time the club has won 12 games in a row since the 1991 season when they won the World Series. That club went on to win 15 in a row.

Minnesota is just three wins away from tying an all-time record in its club's history, but it will not be easy. They take on Boston on Sunday for the finale and then take on the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series.

All eyes are going to be on this club over the next few days. The club must get the record out of their minds and continue to play the way they have been playing.

"And they're doing this without Royce Lewis - imagine when they get him back" - one fan posted.

"This is ridiculous" - posted another fan.

"Make it twelve!" - posted another.

Twins fans could not be happier with the way their team looks right now. They are one of the hottest in the league, and doing it without some key pieces like Royce Lewis.

"Too easy. On pace for 149-13 continues" - said another.

"These guys rock" - said another.

With the win, Minnesota is starting to climb up the American League Central. They stand at 19-13, one game behind the Cleveland Guardians who lead the division.

The Twins could have some trouble with Boston's starting pitcher on Sunday

Minnesota Twins (Image via USA Today)

While looking for a record 15th win in a row on the horizon, the Twins must get past the Red Sox on Sunday, which could be tough. Boston plans on starting Cooper Criswell on the mound.

Criswell has been solid to start the season. He has started three games this season, putting together a 2-1 record with a 1.65 ERA.

for Minnesota, they will hand the ball to Joe Ryan. Ryan has done well this season, compiling a 1-1 record with a 3.38 ERA on 34.2 innings of work. He must have it going from the stat if Minnesota wants to extend their win streak to 13.

