Andrew McCutchen has decided to make a move toward the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason. The Pirates organization and fans were in a state of frenzy when they realized their star slugger was coming home to PNC Park for the 2023 season. It is reported that McCutchen signed a one-year, five-million-dollar contract with his boyhood ball club.

McCutchen spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and was evidently hitting a slump in his form. But the Pittsburgh Pirates had different plans, as they were dead set on bringing him back to Pirate Land. It's now been reported that Andrew McCutchen forced his way toward the Pirates as other ballclubs (especially the Mets) were interested in contracting his services for next season.

The Mets were willing to spend a lot of money on the outfield and had expressed interest in signing McCutchen to serve as a depth outfielder, but the deal fell through. The former National League MVP will instead return to the team that originally selected him.

The Mets now have Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha, and Starling Marte on their roster, but they are still searching for a fourth outfielder and perhaps a batter who can fill in as the designated hitter on occasion.

Andrew McCutchen is back with the team that drafted him

With the 11th overall pick in 2005, the Pirates selected Andrew McCutchen, who was then brought up to the major leagues in 2009. McCutchen made an immediate impact on the game after being named to the 2011 All-Star squad. This was the first of five straight seasons in which he received this accolade.

McCutchen was the league leader in on-base percentage (.410) and OPS in 2014 (.952). He earned a Gold Glove in 2012 for his center-field defense, and from that year until 2015, he was consistently placed in the top five in the NL voting.

Including his three consecutive playoff appearances from 2013 to 2015 and his 2013 MVP season, in which he hit .317 with 21 home runs, 84 RBI, 97 runs scored, 27 stolen bases, and 97 runs scored.

Though it's reasonable to wonder if he might be more effective at this stage of his career in a DH role, his outfield versatility makes him valuable. At this point, Andrew McCutchen isn't an MVP-caliber player or even an All-Star, but he's a valuable, experienced addition to a rebuilding Pirates squad.

