Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal. This marks the return to Pittsburgh for McCutchen, who was a staple for the franchise, spending nine years with the organization.

They drafted him in the first round in 2005. He made his debut with the team in 2009, and the rest was history.

Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH Per source: Andrew McCutchen was offered same deal from the Minnesota Twins and more from New York Mets who really wanted him.



But the Pirates guaranteed more playing time and he wants to be home. Per source: Andrew McCutchen was offered same deal from the Minnesota Twins and more from New York Mets who really wanted him. But the Pirates guaranteed more playing time and he wants to be home.

McCutchen must have enjoyed his time in Pittsburgh because it's being reported that he signed a lesser deal to play for them. The New York Mets and Minnesota Twins were both interested in McCutchen. The Twins made the same offer Pittsburgh made, and the Mets made a slightly better offer. But he turned them down with the promise of guaranteed playing time.

Fans on Twitter can understand where the longtime outfielder is coming from. Sometimes, you need to return home, and McCutchen views Pittsburgh as such. Guaranteed playing time also doesn't hurt anyone who is heading into his age-36 season.

"I so wanted him on the Twins but this actually makes me happier. He's going home. I love this for him and for Pirates fans," one fan tweeted.

shayla the way better commish @shaylarz @KodyDuncanPGH I so wanted him on the Twins but this actually makes me happier. He’s going home. I love this for him and for Pirates fans. @KodyDuncanPGH I so wanted him on the Twins but this actually makes me happier. He’s going home. I love this for him and for Pirates fans.

"Respect his decision," another fan tweeted.

Ten @tenR6RL @KodyDuncanPGH Unfortunate but good for him and the Pirates @KodyDuncanPGH Unfortunate but good for him and the Pirates

FMedeiros @FMedeir0s @KodyDuncanPGH Can't wait for him to bounce back wearing a Pirates jersey. I know I'll be wearing my Cutch jersey all week. @KodyDuncanPGH Can't wait for him to bounce back wearing a Pirates jersey. I know I'll be wearing my Cutch jersey all week.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans couldn't be happier to have Andrew McCutchen back. They're ready to finally dust off the McCutchen jerseys they had in their closets and get this season going.

GStar @GStartari @KodyDuncanPGH @PghSki17 Piece of cake place to play. From a media perspective as well as fans. Not to mention an organization locked into year over year losing culture. He us well loved in the city from previous stint. Pressure free for Cutch. @KodyDuncanPGH @PghSki17 Piece of cake place to play. From a media perspective as well as fans. Not to mention an organization locked into year over year losing culture. He us well loved in the city from previous stint. Pressure free for Cutch.

They can't blame him for wanting to return home and play with minimal pressure. He was a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh during his time there. After spending time with five different MLB teams, Pittsburgh has shown him the most love.

Andrew McCutchen's return to the Pittsburgh Pirates is perfect

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

With Andrew McCutchen being a seasoned veteran, he can be a mentor to this Pirates team, which is predominantly young. He can help guys like Jack Suwinski and Travis Swaggerty in the outfield.

Another reason this deal is great is that Pittsburgh fans will witness McCutchen chasing down career milestones. He's 52 hits shy of reaching 2,000 and 13 home runs shy of 300. He will likely cruise past both of these numbers next season.

He's been good for 15-plus home runs the last two seasons. In 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies, he hit 27 home runs, just one shy of tying his career high. Last season, with the Milwaukee Brewers, he hit 17 home runs.

At his age, he still produces at the plate. McCutchen will be one to watch next season.

Poll : 0 votes