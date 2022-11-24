Andruw Jones Stats: A look at the former Braves star's career

On Monday, Andruw Jones found himself on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the 6th time in his eligibility. The 45-year-old will look to improve upon the 41.4% he received in 2022. In order to gain entry into Cooperstown, players need to hit the 75% vote threshold within their 10-year window of eligibility.

David Small @dcsmall14 MLB @MLB There’s 14 returning candidates on the 2023 @baseballhall ballot. Who is getting your vote? There’s 14 returning candidates on the 2023 @baseballhall ballot. Who is getting your vote? https://t.co/wDZosrk8sp I'm going for Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, and Gary Sheffield. There are others I'd be fine with being in, but those three, particularly the first two, really should be and it's a shame they aren't already. twitter.com/MLB/status/159… I'm going for Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, and Gary Sheffield. There are others I'd be fine with being in, but those three, particularly the first two, really should be and it's a shame they aren't already. twitter.com/MLB/status/159…

The 2023 ballot is being headlined by newcomers Carlos Beltran and Francisco Rodriguez. They will be joined on the ball by 12 other first-time nominees, including R.A. Dickey, Huston Street, John Lackey, Bronson Arroyo, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Jered Weaver, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.

Out of the 14 hold-overs, Scott Rolen was the closest to an induction last year, receiving 63.2% of votes, followed by Todd Helton with 52%, and Billy Wagner with 51% of the required votes. Even though Andruw Jones should see a jump from his 41.4%, his induction into the Hall of Fame this year seems unlikely.

Not Gaetti @notgaetti I think one of the biggest obstacles for Andruw Jones is that, starting with his age-31 season, he played for 4 teams in 4 years while hitting .210 and averaging just 87 games per season.



Most (I said *MOST*) clearly HOF-caliber players don't just disappear after turning 30. I think one of the biggest obstacles for Andruw Jones is that, starting with his age-31 season, he played for 4 teams in 4 years while hitting .210 and averaging just 87 games per season.Most (I said *MOST*) clearly HOF-caliber players don't just disappear after turning 30.

Jones finished his 17-year career in the MLB with 434 home runs, 1289 RBIs, and a career WAR (wins above replacement) of 62.7. He also stole 152 bases, recorded 1933 hits, and maintained a .254 batting average. Known as a defensive juggernaut, Jones also won 10 Gold Glove Awards throughout his career.

OldTimeHardball @OleTimeHardball One of the absolute best (ever) to patrol the outfield



Andruw Jones One of the absolute best (ever) to patrol the outfieldAndruw Jones https://t.co/yjrUc6n17b

Jones was a force in the outfield, winning all 10 of his Gold Glove awards in consecutive years from 1998-2007.

Son of Andruw Jones goes second overall

The second overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, Druw Jones was chosen by the Arizona Diamondbacks to become a key piece of their future. He is Andruw's son, and has the potential to become a star in the Majors like his father.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ 18-year-old Druw Jones is on the field with the Diamondbacks for the first time 18-year-old Druw Jones is on the field with the Diamondbacks for the first time https://t.co/j48J1Ebtx8

