The Philadelphia Phillies seem to have full support from their city. The famous Angelo's Pizzeria, located in South Philly, refused to serve the Houston Astros and their staff ahead of Game 3. The Astros may have to go the college route and make some peanut butter and jelly sandwiches if they want to eat in Philadelphia.

It's no secret how big Philadelphia sports fandom is. They are some of the most die-hard sports fans in the world. If there was one city that would outright refuse to cater for a rival team, it would be Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies fans loved that the famous Angelo's Pizzeria refused to cater to the Astros. People in Philadelphia regard this pizzeria highly and they don't want the Astros to experience how great it is.

Fans are happy to give their team any advantage that they can, even if it means refusing to serve opponents food. Looks like the Astros may have to go undercover and get some groceries.

"Angelo's Pizzeria punished them harder than Manfred did," one fan said jokingly.

"Glad they don't serve cheaters," said another.

Fans love how spiteful their city is. They don't want to give the Astros any sort of advantage at all.

Some fans are questioning the move from the Astros to tell the pizzeria who the order was for. They had to know that something like this could happen in Philadelphia. They aren't the most-liked team in the MLB.

Philadelphia Phillies have the Houston Astros right where they want them

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros - Game 2.

Taking at least one game in Houston was exactly what the Philadelphia Phillies needed to do. They now have the advantage with the series tied up and Games 3, 4 and 5 being played in Philadelphia.

Home games are important in the World Series. The stadium is guaranteed to be packed with the home team's fans being the loudest they have been all year long. This is especially true in Philadelphia.

As this is the team's first World Series appearance since 2009, fans will be out in full force. They are going to make it as tough as possible for the Houston Astros to play their best baseball. The energy at Citizens Bank Park is sure to be electric for the home games.

The Philadelphia Phillies have the perfect opportunity to put pressure on the Astros over the next few games.

