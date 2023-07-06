The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling under Phil Nevin’s management recently. Despite facing a tough series against the San Diego Padres, they lost 5-3 on Wednesday, getting swept in the process.

All-Star Shohei Ohtani, despite leading the league with 31 home runs, had a difficult time, going 0-10 with two walks and two strikeouts, failing to make an impact against the Padres' pitchers.

Following the sweep, the Angels must regroup and recover as they progress through the season. The team encounters difficulties with injured players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. Overcoming these challenges and securing victories in upcoming games will be the primary focus.

Twitter was flooded with disgruntled fans expressing their dissatisfaction towards Phil Nevin:

"Fire Phil Nevin. Dude isn't good at all" - one fan said.

"weve all seen more than enough. phil nevin should not be returning after the AS break. he has no idea what hes doing" - another fan commented.

The Angels' playoff hopes have diminished recently, falling seven games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Despite a promising start to the 2023 season, injuries have hindered the Angels' performance. The team has not reached the postseason since 2014.

Why was Phil Nevin ejected during the game against San Diego Padres?

Manger Phil Nevin #88 of the Los Angeles Angels yells at umpire Phil Cuzzi #10 after Shohei Ohtani #17 was called out on ball four leaving two runners on base to end the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 10, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Nevin was ejected from the game. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

During the seventh innings of the game against the San Diego Padres, Angels manager Nevin was ejected. The ejection occurred while Xander Bogaerts was at bat, and Nevin engaged in a continued argument with plate umpire Jerry Layne.

His disagreement seemed to stem from a ball four call to Manny Machado, the Padres' hitter.

Phil Nevin seemed frustrated by the strike zone decision, as the ball four call to Machado appeared to catch the lower part of the zone. This led to a heated argument between Nevin and Layne, with Nevin visibly displeased.

The ejection occurred at a crucial moment in the game, with the score tied at 3-3. In the seventh innings, the Padres loaded the bases with one out, and Bogaerts' soft grounder brought in Fernando Tatis Jr. for the go-ahead run.

Nevin's ejection perhaps played a part in disrupting the Angels' momentum and potentially influenced the game's outcome.

