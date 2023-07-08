The Los Angeles Angels' slump continued as they lose the first game of the two-game Freeway series Los Angeles Dodgers. Their loss against their city rivals marks the fourth straight game they have ended up on the losing side.

Angel Fans couldn't hold their feelings anymore and shared their sentiments on Twitter:

Angels are cursed @Troutani27 @Angels Our collapse is heartbreaking. Please free Ohtani and save the franchise. Can't let him walk for just a draft pick @Angels Our collapse is heartbreaking. Please free Ohtani and save the franchise. Can't let him walk for just a draft pick

Troy Means @troymeans @Angels @BallySportWest You guys are so freaking embarrassing. Thanks for ruining a good season had going @Angels @BallySportWest You guys are so freaking embarrassing. Thanks for ruining a good season had going

Richard Ito @rich_ito @Angels @BallySportWest Team was doomed once Moreno decided not to sell. Ohtani and Trout deserve better. @Angels @BallySportWest Team was doomed once Moreno decided not to sell. Ohtani and Trout deserve better.

Connor @TheTigerShark35 @Angels The front office NEEDS to do something. YOU CANT WATCH THIS MELTDOWN AND DO NOTHING! Trade Ward and get a real starter! The fight that this team kept talking about isn’t there, and there is a leadership problem. And that starts with Nevin! @Angels The front office NEEDS to do something. YOU CANT WATCH THIS MELTDOWN AND DO NOTHING! Trade Ward and get a real starter! The fight that this team kept talking about isn’t there, and there is a leadership problem. And that starts with Nevin!

⚡️ @CM_Surge @Angels losing 13 of your last 18 is insane @Angels losing 13 of your last 18 is insane

Invasion of Mikes @InvasionOfMikes @Angels Heard the Dodgers are going to forfeit tomorrow night's game out of pity @Angels Heard the Dodgers are going to forfeit tomorrow night's game out of pity

Troy Means @troymeans @Angels After rough angels losses, I come to our comment sections. It cheers me up knowing I’m not the only one miserable being an angels fan. Eventually the Angels will be good one day, hopefully soon @Angels After rough angels losses, I come to our comment sections. It cheers me up knowing I’m not the only one miserable being an angels fan. Eventually the Angels will be good one day, hopefully soon

In the game, Dodgers raced to a 4-0 lead by the third with three solo homers in each innings by Freddie Freeman, J.D Martinez and Mookie Betts before Martinez hit an RBI double.

But the Halos pulled back the innings with a three run home run by Mickey Moniak driving in Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward who reached bases on singles each to leadoff. Ohtani snapped his 0-11 run that has seen his batting average go down to .297.

But the Dodgers rallied to pull the lead back to three with Mookie Betts getting his 2nd homer of the game and his 23rd game of his career with three extra base hits when he doubled in the sixth. Mike Moustakas' solo home run in the next innings went in vain as the Dodgers had a four run eighth innings.

Los Angeles Angels are out of running for the postseason race as it stands

The Angels fell to a 45-45 record and .500 PCT mark for the twelfth time this season. Their fourth straight loss in a 2-8 run in the last ten games has pushed them well off the pace for the postseason run.

Mike Trout's wrist injury sustained in last week's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks has further dented prospects of the Angels sporting a strong lineup. Add to that Shohei Ohtani's recent loss of form has left a lot on the shoulders of the rest of the underperforming lineup. Further pitching woes also continue as the rotation has been hot and cold in the past few weeks.

The Halos face another game against the Dodgers in this series before they have a seven-day layoff for the All-Star game.

