Los Angeles Angels fans were left fearing the worst as the team fell to another defeat while adding to injuries against the San Diego Padres. The game ended 8-5 in favor of the Padres as the LA outfit fell to injuries to Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon.
Fans took to social media to express their disappointment on the day that Mike Trout was added to the injury list, while their postseason hopes face a major test.
After a poor start to the MLB season, the Los Angeles Angels had jumped to second place in the division thanks to Shohei Ohtani's heroics on both sides of the ball.
However, the team now seems to be in a downward spiral after MIke Tout left the first game of the series early due to a broken wrist. While Trout has been added to the IL with no timeline on his return so far, two more Angels players left the second game early due to injuries.
Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani both left Tuesday's game against the Padres due to injuries. Rendon exited the game after a foul ball off his left leg which appeared to strike him right above the shin guard, leaving him on the floor in pain.
To make things worse, Ohtani too had a night to forget due to a blister on his hand causing him to exit the game early as well. LA fans were left dejected and made their feelings clear over social media after the game.
"Can’t believe Soto was right," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Season is over they are going to lose 10 in a row," added another.
Mike Trout placed on the injury list and unclear about surgery as the Angels fall into trouble
The Los Angeles Angels are in danger of throwing away their MLB season as several stars are left injured as we cross the halfway point of the season.
While Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani both left Tuesday's game early due to injuries, the most serious one came on Monday, involving Mike Trout.
It has been confirmed that Trout has a broken wrist but it is unclear whether he will need surgery or the timeline of his return. Only time will tell how the Angels team fares in the face of this latest adversity.
