Los Angeles Angels fans were left fearing the worst as the team fell to another defeat while adding to injuries against the San Diego Padres. The game ended 8-5 in favor of the Padres as the LA outfit fell to injuries to Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment on the day that Mike Trout was added to the injury list, while their postseason hopes face a major test.

Brynn Legree @legreebrynn2 @Angels Pitching is suspect like always. Injuries piling up. Losing Ohtani to the fucking dodgers in the off-season. Yup, go ahead and mail in the season. @Angels Pitching is suspect like always. Injuries piling up. Losing Ohtani to the fucking dodgers in the off-season. Yup, go ahead and mail in the season.

Giants Tokyo Branch (Unofficial) @ngorimakutta @Angels Too many injured. The days of O'Hoppe and Neto and Urshela seem so long ago. Take care of Ohtani too. Even he can't pitch well if he has a problem with his fingers. But, it was good that you showed your will in the 9th inning. #GoHalos @Angels Too many injured. The days of O'Hoppe and Neto and Urshela seem so long ago. Take care of Ohtani too. Even he can't pitch well if he has a problem with his fingers. But, it was good that you showed your will in the 9th inning. #GoHalos

オハナ@GoHalos!!! @ohana_sims3

But everyone didn't give up until the end. It's pretty tough, but if you don't give up, you can overcome this predicament. God bless Angels. @Angels I almost stopped breathing...But everyone didn't give up until the end. It's pretty tough, but if you don't give up, you can overcome this predicament. God bless Angels. @Angels I almost stopped breathing...But everyone didn't give up until the end. It's pretty tough, but if you don't give up, you can overcome this predicament. God bless Angels.

Jason J @JMJnumber2 @Angels I think I'm almost done being a fan of this team. @Angels I think I'm almost done being a fan of this team.

Jonathan Wade @dualcitizenview @Angels It’s sad but we will not make the playoffs we will have to let SO go and trout will be stuck with us do nothing aingel I’ll still cheer I’m forever a fan bug we just can’t get it together @Angels It’s sad but we will not make the playoffs we will have to let SO go and trout will be stuck with us do nothing aingel I’ll still cheer I’m forever a fan bug we just can’t get it together

SAINTSHOW SZN @LakersNola @Angels no other organization better at letting its fanbase down quite like this one @Angels no other organization better at letting its fanbase down quite like this one

Luisizky @lavellan91 @SamBlum3 wont be watching until after the all star break. this is too much lol @SamBlum3 wont be watching until after the all star break. this is too much lol

After a poor start to the MLB season, the Los Angeles Angels had jumped to second place in the division thanks to Shohei Ohtani's heroics on both sides of the ball.

However, the team now seems to be in a downward spiral after MIke Tout left the first game of the series early due to a broken wrist. While Trout has been added to the IL with no timeline on his return so far, two more Angels players left the second game early due to injuries.

Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani both left Tuesday's game against the Padres due to injuries. Rendon exited the game after a foul ball off his left leg which appeared to strike him right above the shin guard, leaving him on the floor in pain.

To make things worse, Ohtani too had a night to forget due to a blister on his hand causing him to exit the game early as well. LA fans were left dejected and made their feelings clear over social media after the game.

"Can’t believe Soto was right," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Season is over they are going to lose 10 in a row," added another.

Mike Trout placed on the injury list and unclear about surgery as the Angels fall into trouble

The Los Angeles Angels are in danger of throwing away their MLB season as several stars are left injured as we cross the halfway point of the season.

While Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani both left Tuesday's game early due to injuries, the most serious one came on Monday, involving Mike Trout.

It has been confirmed that Trout has a broken wrist but it is unclear whether he will need surgery or the timeline of his return. Only time will tell how the Angels team fares in the face of this latest adversity.

