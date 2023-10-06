Former New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has reportedly shown interest in managing the Los Angeles Angels for the 2024 season, who just parted ways with manager Phil Nevin.

Showalter stepped away as manager of the Mets on Sunday after a disastrous season. The Mets went 75-87, which put them fourth in the National League East. At the end of the regular season, they were 29 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Things were starting to spiral in New York for Showalter. This season, he and former General Manager Billy Eppler butted heads on designated hitter Daniel Vogelach's playing time.

Showalter now wants a fresh start and is apparently pushing hard for an interview with the Angels. However, many fans do not seem to be on board with the idea:

"Buck, it's time to retire bud" one fan posted.

"Why do teams keep employing Buck Showalter" another fan posted.

Los Angeles Angels fans are not pleased to hear Buck Showalter is interested in the managerial position.

Fans seem to have little hope for Showalter, as many do not see him as a good manager, especially after the rough season the Mets had this year.

Buck Showalter may not be the right fit for the Angels

Buck Showalter knows the game of baseball, there is no question about it. He has been in the league for 22 years and has won four Manager of the Year Awards. However, he has yet to win a World Series title.

For a team that has not been to the postseason since 2014. this may not be the best fit. Angels fans desperately want to see their team become contenders and are growing impatient.

They will likely see their two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani walk in free agency this offseason as the team could not get the ball rolling this year. They finished the season with a 73-89 record, putting them fourth in the American League West.

The Angels' front office will likely take their time finding their next manager, as this will be an important decision that could change the franchise for the better.