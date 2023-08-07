There is not much optimism left surrounding Phil Nevin-led Los Angeles Angels. The Halos suffered their six straight loss in a humiliating four-game series sweep against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, but their manager feels that there's enough left in the tank.

In the final game of the much anticipated series, the Mariners won on an extra innings single by Eugenio Suarez. In their half of the innings, the Halos were unable to respond as Seattle moved 4.5 games ahead of their division rivals.

The series was very important for the Angels who were looking to bounce back from a series loss against league leaders Atlanta Braves. They were in close contention with the Mariners for the AL's Wild Card spot, but that seems to have slipped as a result of the loss.

However, Nevin said that LA can't be counted out just yet. Even though the postseason looks like a stretch at the moment, the manager hopes that his team will turn things around.

"I know everybody is now done with us and counted us out. That's fine. We've got 26 guys in there plus staff that know we have it. They know we're still there. They know what's in front of us."

Fans made an exception to that comment as they took to Twitter to respond to his claims. One claimed:

"Drugs are a powerful thing."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Gab @gabshelbyt @SamBlum3 I don’t know what he smoked or injected but gimme some of that so I could be optimistic about this failing franchise

Timothy Koons @BosskoonsKoons @SamBlum3 Definitely need some help … Not sure why you wouldn’t pinch hit for Hunter Renfroe every time there were RISP…Especially when the game was on the line …this team would be leading the division if Phil pulled a George Costanza and did the opposite of everything he thought….

Sad Days in Anaheim @OhtaniWanKenobi @SamBlum3 We’ve lost 6 in a row after the team supposedly got better. Phil’s gotta be real they are not going anywhere.

Joe DiMento @DiMentor @SamBlum3 “We have games ahead of us and great guys who want to win” is basically always his response.



There’s no accountability in this clubhouse. That’s why we’ll fail to make the postseason again and lose the best player the game has ever seen.

Cesar🇲🇽🐝 @Cesar_b1010 @SamBlum3 Dudes In denial. As much as we want playoffs, it’s gone. We had to win those series. Actions speak louder than words.

JDB44 @JDB442 @SamBlum3 Results matter. Team is what it is at this point in the season. Hitting with RISP approach has been putrid all year nothing has changed and will continue regardless of the ra ra nonsense. Fans want results

Angel Fan @AngelFan171110 @SamBlum3 Lol no sense of urgency. He will say that the rest of the year if they lose every game...

Things have unfolded rather rapidly for Phil Nevin and Los Angeles Angels

Few days back, it was all rosy for the Angels, but all that seems to be gone now. During the trade window, the Angels were rumored to be trading their superstar sensation Shohei Ohtani.

Not only did that not happen, but the Halos were playing well with series victories over the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers. However, things changed quickly, as the Phil Nevin-led side suffered series losses against the Blue Jays and the league-leading Atlanta Braves.

The Halos didn't land any big names in the trade window, and there's uncertainty about the direction Phil Nevin and Co. are heading.