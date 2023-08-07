There is not much optimism left surrounding Phil Nevin-led Los Angeles Angels. The Halos suffered their six straight loss in a humiliating four-game series sweep against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, but their manager feels that there's enough left in the tank.
In the final game of the much anticipated series, the Mariners won on an extra innings single by Eugenio Suarez. In their half of the innings, the Halos were unable to respond as Seattle moved 4.5 games ahead of their division rivals.
The series was very important for the Angels who were looking to bounce back from a series loss against league leaders Atlanta Braves. They were in close contention with the Mariners for the AL's Wild Card spot, but that seems to have slipped as a result of the loss.
However, Nevin said that LA can't be counted out just yet. Even though the postseason looks like a stretch at the moment, the manager hopes that his team will turn things around.
"I know everybody is now done with us and counted us out. That's fine. We've got 26 guys in there plus staff that know we have it. They know we're still there. They know what's in front of us."
Fans made an exception to that comment as they took to Twitter to respond to his claims. One claimed:
"Drugs are a powerful thing."
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
Things have unfolded rather rapidly for Phil Nevin and Los Angeles Angels
Few days back, it was all rosy for the Angels, but all that seems to be gone now. During the trade window, the Angels were rumored to be trading their superstar sensation Shohei Ohtani.
Not only did that not happen, but the Halos were playing well with series victories over the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers. However, things changed quickly, as the Phil Nevin-led side suffered series losses against the Blue Jays and the league-leading Atlanta Braves.
The Halos didn't land any big names in the trade window, and there's uncertainty about the direction Phil Nevin and Co. are heading.