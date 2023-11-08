The Los Angeles Angels aren't considered the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. There are several rich teams ready to spend on the two-way superstar, and many of these teams are arguably either better or have a brighter future than the Angels.

Despite that, Angels GM Perry Minasian is bullish on his team's chances to get their superstar back. As contract predictions soar to around $600 million, the Angels don't feel like they're out of the running whatsoever.

Minasian said via Clutch Points:

“I think this is a very desirable place to play. It's in a great part of the country. We have an outstanding fan base. The players that have played here since I've been here, have been really, really positive with their experiences. So, with anybody on the market, I think we have a chance."

From Minasian's perspective, the Angels are a good team to play for. The fans are good, the location is great (and is part of why Ohtani signed there in the first place), and they have Mike Trout.

However, things are not so bright on the horizon. They went all-in at the deadline and then waived most of their acquisitions. The big league squad is devoid of talent outside a couple players, and the farm system is depleted.

If Ohtani leaves, he will have left for nothing, leaving the Angels in an even worse condition. They know that and want to re-sign him, and Minasian believes the first team Ohtani signed for has a chance to sign him once again.

Can the Angels get Shohei Ohtani back?

There is going to be a lot of competition for Shohei Ohtani on the open market. The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to go all in, and they're the current favorite since they're also in LA, but they're a perennial contender.

Where will Shohei Ohtani sign?

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have money and are eager to bounce back after an awful season. Steve Cohen is unlikely to be outbid, and that could sway Ohtani.

The Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox also cannot be counted out. If LA is to re-sign Ohtani, the competition is certainly steep.