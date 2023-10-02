Angels manager Phil Nevin will not return in 2024, team will allow his contract to expire after losing season

It goes without saying that the 2023 offseason will be a historical one for the Los Angeles Angels with Phil Nevin becoming the team's first major change. According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, the club will allow the manager's contract to expire, meaning he will not be with the team for the 2024 campaign.

"NEWS: Phil Nevin will not return as Angels manager, sources tell @TheAthletic. His contract is expiring after this season. No word yet on the future of GM Perry Minasian." - @SamBlum3

Although the future of Phil Nevin with the team has already been decided, there is no word yet about the status of General Manager Perry Minasian. There was a lot riding on this season for the Angels, however, after yet another disappointing season, the team has decided to shake things up.

In what was a pivotal season for the Angels, Los Angeles failed yet again to not only make the postseason but to prove that the franchise is headed in the right direction. Now, after missing the playoffs yet again, the club has decided that a managerial change is necessary for the future.

After being hired as the manager of the Angels prior to the 2022 season, the expectations for the team were sky-high given that the club had both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster. Instead, Nevin's tenure with the club will finish with a 119-149 record with zero postseason appearances.

Phil Nevin may not be the only notable departure this offseason

While Nevin's absence in the dugout will be noticeable, there is one member of the team whose uncertain future could change the Angels' organization forever. That is Shohei Ohtani, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Ohtani's pending free agency has been the talk of the MLB all season long, with teams lining up the land the two-way superstar.

The disappointing 2023 campaign not only convinced the Angels that Nevin was no longer that man for the job, but it very well may have cost them one of the greatest players to ever play the game.