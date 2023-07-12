Shohei Ohtani has named Mookie Betts as the All-Star who has impressed him the most. Ohtani, the two-way phenom, knows the game, so spotting the best didn’t take him long.

Ohtani commenced his All-Star break as the MLB's leading hitter in various categories. He has hit a career-best .302, is leading the majors with 32 home runs, .663 slugging percentage, 1.050 on-base plus slugging percentage and six triples.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers' Betts has flourished after starting as a shortstop alongside his primary out-fielding job and has not disappointed, smashing home runs galore. So, it’s no surprise that Ohtani chose Betts as the All-Star he's most impressed with.

Alden Gonzalez posted about Ohtani's adoration for Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts.

"He's so versatile; he can play the outfield, play the middle infield. He's very, very talented." – Angels Phenom on Mookie Betts.

What does the future look like for Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Following his third consecutive All-Star Game, the two-way star is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA, a 1.096 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 17 starts this season.

Ohtani is the top prospect to bag the American League Most Valuable Player award this season. It will be the second time in three seasons if he does so. He also bagged the AL Rookie of the Year award in his debut MLB season in 2018.

This is Shohei Ohtani’s final year with the Los Angeles Angels. According to speculations, the Angels may look to move him and accept value for the loss.

With the first half of the season drawing to a close, things don’t look good for the Angels. After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game series, the Angerls are below .500 for the first time since April.

The Los Angeles Angels have not made the postseason since 2014 and have not won a playoff since 2009.

