Carlos Estevez, the pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, remains confident that his team will make it to the Playoffs, despite some ups and downs in their performance.

He has been putting in solid efforts, making three scoreless appearances since the game against the Houston Astros on July 16. In a recent game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he issued a walk and struck out one to earn a save, maintaining his impressive 2.03 ERA and a 48:20 K:BB ratio through 40 innings.

On Sunday the Los Angeles Angels registered a 7-5 win against the Pirates. Shohei Ohtani registered his 36th homer in the first innings during Sunday’s game against the Pirates.

Estevez revealed how he would like to celebrate if his team makes it to the playoffs. Posting on Twitter, he said:

Carlos Estévez @carlosestevez28 After we clinch playoffs,after we celebrate on the field i'm going to do the naruto run to the center field wall...deal? twitter.com/offtheangels/s…

Will we see Carlos Estevez’s Naruto run this year?

Carlos Estevez #53 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during a game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With about 65 games remaining for the Los Angeles Angels, it is still too early to guess if the Los Angeles Angels will make it to the playoffs. The first half of the season saw the team struggle to say the least. If the Angels want to make it to the playoffs they need to perform consistently and register more wins.

Estevez penned a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels this offseason to fill up the spot of their open closer. So far, till July 16, the player had been fulfilling and even surpassing all expectations that the team had of him, however, of late he has been making scoreless appearances.

However, he has experienced some inconsistency lately, emphasizing the need for him to deliver consistent performances to ensure his fans get to witness his special Naruto run celebration.

