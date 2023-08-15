The Los Angeles Angels fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Texas Rangers on Monday night, suffering another setback in their push for a postseason spot this year.

The series opener against the AL West leaders ended 12-0 on the night, with the Angels failing to register themselves on the scoreboard over the course of the game. Los Angeles fans were left dejected with the shut-out defeat and took to social media to voice their frustrations:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles management made a huge decision at the beginning of the month, keep hold of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and make a push for a run in the MLB postseason.

However, those plans seem to be well on their way to crumbling as they continue their inconsistent performances into the last two months of the season. Their aspirations to make their first postseason appearance since 2014 looks unlikely with every defeat in the MLB.

Monday's loss to the Rangers was an especially humiliating result, with the Los Angeles lineup failing to score a single run in the entire game. The Angels were shabby in all aspects of the game, with a defensive error handing the Rangers the lead in the second while their bullpen failed to contain the Texan bats. Fans were left humiliated after the loss and had a lot to say on social media.

"So hard to watch I turned it off after the third inning. Management, this is unacceptable play at any level, you must see that. I've never seen a team that can't hit, can't pitch, and can't play good defense," wrote one fan. "Thank goodness I stopped watching. This team has hit rock bottom," added another.

Max Scherzer records third win for Rangers after shutting out the Angels

Max Scherzer became the third pitcher in franchise history to record three wins in their first three starts for a team. The veteran pitcher shut out the Los Angeles Angels offense over seven innings, giving up only a single hit and recording 11 strikeouts.

Scherzer has started his Texas Rangers career in hot form and promises to be a crucial factor in the upcoming postseason.