Angels skipper gives verdict on Jackson Merrill, refutes comparisons to Giants legend Will Clark

Jackson Merrill has picked up exactly from where he left season. The 22-year-old San Diego Padres phenom has had a stellar start to 2025 after missing most of April due to a hamstring injury. In 16 games, he has kept an average of .438.

On Tuesday, Jackson Merrill blanked in 4 at-bats in a 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels. But his all-round performance in the series opener on Monday invited praise from Halos manager Ron Washington. He hit three times with a triple in the eighth innings, reached home from first with some solid baserunning and completed two important catches in the center field position.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday night, Washington was asked about his feelings about the 22-year-old world-class talent.

"I can't remember being around many. I can't even give you a number. Because in my era, 22-year-olds — they were very seldomly seen in the big leagues. So, he's a special kid. He has tremendous eye-hand coordination.

"He hits every pitch. Two strikes — he knows how to cut his swing down, and he puts the ball in play. He doesn't strike out a whole lot. For 22 years old, he looks very mature. Very mature," Washington said.

When asked about comparisons with former San Francisco Giants hitter Will Clark who had a similar rookie-to-leader type rise in the big leagues, Washington brushed it aside saying Merrill needs to be only compared with himself.

"No, I don't know. To be honest with you, when you're that young, I'm not comparing you. When you're that young, you haven't put up enough time or enough numbers to be compared. But I do compare him to Merrill. That's it.

"But he's a tremendous hitter. I mean, what — he got 60 at-bats, and he's hitting almost .500? I don't think he's going to hit .500 for the whole year, but no — he is a tremendous hitter for a young kid," Washington added.

Padres manager appreciates Jackson Merrill's adaptability to center field

Because the Padres have a stacked infield, Mike Shildt and Co. developed Jackson Merrill out of the minors as a center fielder to make space for him in their lineup.

His transition to the position has been seamless. As he continues to develop his defensive skills in the middle of the outfield, Jackson Merrill earned praise for his maturity to adapt to his new role with ease.

"Clearly a great offensive player, he put together a rookie of the year campaign last year," said Shildt.

"Him moving to center field last year, that's not an easy switch. To be able to do that without any experience, without even playing in triple A, and did it really well last year. We all recognized there's an area or two for improvement and I give him credit."

After 64 at-bats this season, Jackson Merrill is carrying a 1.183 OPS with 17 RBIs and four home runs. The Padres are second in the NL West with a 26-15 record.

