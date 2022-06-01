“Angels have turned into the Cincinnati Reds” - Los Angeles Angels fans are despairing as the New York Yankees race ahead to an early 5-0 lead

The Los Angeles Angels are going through a slide. They're 27-22 record still gives them a handsome .551 winning percentage, but it used to be much better. Before the Toronto Blue Jays traveled to Angel Stadium for a four-game series last week, the Angels were 27-18.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon sustained an injury halfway through the series, and Shohei Ohtani sat out for most of one game with some minor back stiffness. What's worse, the two-time MVP Mike Trout went on a short cold streak. Although he registered three hits in the third game, he batted just .235 throughout the series. He went into the series batting .319.

The Angels schedule isn't getting any easier. This week, they're in the Bronx for a three-game set against the New York Yankees. At the time of writing, it's the second inning of Game 1, and the Los Angeles Angels are down 0-5.

Los Angeles Angels fans are despairing as the New York Yankees race ahead to an early 5-0 lead

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani had a two-home run game against Toronto, but it wasn't enough to come away with the win.

This user thought that the Angels received the worst of it against the Blue Jays last week. He forgot that the Yankees are almost six wins better than the Jays.

"I was an idiot and thought that the Blue Jays series was the worst of it, but it turns out that it’s probably the start of it." - @ Angels Theories

The season is only about fifty games old, but this fan thinks the Angels have already run out of gas.

"angels ran out of gas a quarter of the way through the szn lmao" - @ code

This user thinks the Angels have "turned into the Cincinnati Reds" recently. The funny thing here is that the Reds have actually played better than the Angels over the last two weeks. They're 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Angels are 3-7.

"Angels have turned into the Cincinnati Reds these last few weeks." - @ QueerSocialistSynthBot

Matt Carpenter has now hit two home runs in the past week with his new team, the New York Yankees. Fans have to start giving him credit.

"D**n. Can’t be giving up dingers to 2022 Matt Carpenter" - @ Patrick Sandoval for CY (27-22)

Being a fan is hard. This Los Angeles Angels fan is having a rough time tonight.

"Just when im thinking it’s a new week, let’s do it. Same team, same junk. Turned off the TV" - @ Horseracing101

This fan doesn't like Noah Syndergaard, also known as "Thor."

"Yeah Thor isn’t good lol" - @ AB

There are hot takes, and then there are really hot takes. This tweet is the latter.

"Angels seriously need to trade trout at the deadline" - @ nick

Things have gotten so bad for this Angels fan that he renamed his Twitter persona to "Angels [Please] Win."

"Team is beyond cooked" - @ Angels Plz Win

The Angels have no shortage of star talent. They just need to find their bats again.

