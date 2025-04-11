Angels vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 11, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Angels travel to Space City to face American League West counterparts, the Houston Astros in Game 1 of a three-game series between the two squads. The Halos have arguably been the most surprising team in the league this year as they currently hold an 8-4 record under the mentorship of new manager Ron Washington.
As for the Houston Astros, the start to the season has been anything but ideal as they are sitting at 5-7. The former two-time World Series winners' experiments, including Jose Altuve's move to left field, have yet to pan out.
Angels vs Astros recent form and records
At the time of writing, the Halos hold the second-best record in the American League with an 8-4 card. The team, at least so far, has proven the naysayers wrong who pegged them to linger at the bottom of the AL West.
The Astros, meanwhile, have been the polar opposite, with pundits expecting them to at least be in the mix when it comes to talks on top of the standings. Time will tell if their experiments will come to fruition.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
LAA: Jack Kochanowicz, (1-0, 3.27 ERA) vs HOU: Ronel Blanco, (0-1, 9.45 ERA)
Must-watch Hitters
Los Angeles Angels
In case you missed it, 23-year-old second baseman Kyren Paris has set the baseball world alight. The young star just became the first AL player in history and the first major leagues since Larry Walker in 1997 to hit five home runs and steal four bases in the first ten games of the season.
The impressive upstart is currently batting .393/.485/1.000 with an OPS of 1.485 with five home runs, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, and a triple in just 28 at-bats.
Angels vs Astros baseball betting odds
Angels vs Astros expert picks and game prediction
In 2024, the Halos were utterly decimated by the Astros as they won just four of the 13 games wherein the two squads matched up. This year, however, seems like a 180-turn from the ghosts of the past as the team looks rejuvenated under Ron Washington.
The team is currently in the top half of the league in terms of batting averages and counting stats. What's more impressive is that Anaheim is just behind the Dodgers and the Yankees in terms of home runs hit, with 24.
As for Houston, which has evidently hit a rough patch, the squad has tallied a poultry league-worst 32 runs batted in and 83 base hits, which is the fourth-worst across MLB. With the momentum that the Halos are currently carrying, it would be hard to bet against them.