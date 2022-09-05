"Another pathetic showing" "Padres have the easiest schedule and still can’t take advantage. Embarrassing" - San Diego Padres fans dejected by loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed victory over their National League West rivals the San Diego Padres, winning the game 5-3. This game also gave the Dodgers the series win and extended their lead over the NL West. The Dodgers are one of the top teams in the MLB, and a win over the talented Padres further proves that point.

It was an explosive fourth inning that gave the Dodgers the lead over the Padres, and they did not look back after that. While the score got close after a seventh-inning burst from the Padres, the Dodgers quickly answered to re-establish their lead.

This loss was disappointing for the Padres.

San Diego had the opportunity to gain momentum at the start of the final month of the season, but failed to capitalize.

NL WEAK @loNmighty @Padres Dodgers out here just practicing. They didn’t even need this series. Padres have the easiest schedule and still can’t take advantage. Embarrassing @Padres Dodgers out here just practicing. They didn’t even need this series. Padres have the easiest schedule and still can’t take advantage. Embarrassing

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans have gotten used to achieving victory over the San Diego Padres. While they are divisional and geographic rivals, the Padres rarely get wins. While it may be a one-sided rivalry, both fanbases are very passionate about it.

eduardo ﾒ𝟶 @mookieplswin @Padres LMFAOOOOOOO WON THE SEASON SERIES AS USUAL WE WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR PADRE @Padres LMFAOOOOOOO WON THE SEASON SERIES AS USUAL WE WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR PADRE

ChampCityLA @ChampCityLA



The Dodgers won the next two games 21-5 lol.



Gotta few more corners to turn there… @Padres Padres thought they “turned the corner” after Friday’s win.The Dodgers won the next two games 21-5 lol.Gotta few more corners to turn there… @Padres Padres thought they “turned the corner” after Friday’s win. The Dodgers won the next two games 21-5 lol.Gotta few more corners to turn there…

Despite having one of the best records in the National League, confidence is low among Padres fans.

Seeing your team on the edge of greatness and failing to make the leap is frustrating.

The San Diego Padres will almost certainly be a wild card team in the playoffs. With stars like Manny Machado and the aforementioned Juan Soto, they have the talent to be competitive with anybody. Even though these losses hurt, the Padres are a solid team. The Los Angeles Dodgers are just on another level.

Portland Pickles @picklesbaseball @Padres why do the dodgers do the things that they do @Padres why do the dodgers do the things that they do

With more games between the two teams to come, there is optimism that the Padres can pull off some quality wins.

Angelo in SD @AngeloInSD @Padres We took 1 of 3, next time take 2 then finish the season series with a sweep. @Padres We took 1 of 3, next time take 2 then finish the season series with a sweep. https://t.co/P8DyUqdxfa

The Padres lost yet again to the Dodgers, like so many other teams have. At this point in the season, it is hard to dispute the greatness of the 2022 Dodgers.

San Diego Padres still not on the level of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have not seen the explosive improvement they were hoping after the Juan Soto acquisition. The team has looked better, but still not quite on the level of the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers.

With a month left in the season and a 19-game deficit, it seems impossible for the Padres to win the division. This is no slight against the Padres. This Los Angeles Dodgers are the best in the league, and could go down as one of the all-time greats.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe