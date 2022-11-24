The Boston Red Sox have added to their bullpen by signing former New York Mets pitcher Joely Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a solid relief pitcher who is capable of the occasional great game, but he lacks consistency. With a career ERA of 4.56, this is not a signing that will set the world on fire, which explains the frustrations of Red Sox fans.

After an extremely disappointing 2022 campaign, Boston Red Sox fans have been hoping for sweeping changes. Whether it is through trade or free agency, fans demand the Red Sox be active this offseason. Another last-place finish in the American League East is unacceptable in the eyes of their passionate fans.

The Red Sox announced Joely Rodriguez's signing via Twitter.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox today signed LHP Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. The #RedSox today signed LHP Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. https://t.co/LdYgv3BAU2

Joely Rodriguez has bounced around the MLB a lot in his career and the Red Sox will be the fifth team he plays for. Rodriguez is known for being a solid pitcher who struggles with giving up too many walks. If he is able to improve, he could be a great addition to the bullpen. However, many Red Sox fans remain unconvinced that this was a good signing.

Raul Perez @rauldjperez @RedSox I miss when we used to be a real organization @RedSox I miss when we used to be a real organization

Many of the issues being raised have more to do with the state of the franchise than with Rodriguez himself. After finishing the 2022 season as the only AL East team under .500, their anger is not surprising. With big-name free agents in Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers still considering leaving the team, it is hard to get excited.

Stan @MainersPainLove @RedSox Great first move, only need like 6 more competent arms to be a .500 team again! @RedSox Great first move, only need like 6 more competent arms to be a .500 team again!

Some are able to see the benefits of this signing, notably the depth it provides the team. Hopefully, this will not be the last move made by the Boston Red Sox this offseason. The team has room to improve up and down the lineup, and they need to take advantage of this offseason's options.

Lewis @JaysKid_RHP @RedSox Walks people like it’s his religion but good pickup. @RedSox Walks people like it’s his religion but good pickup.

OngoMets @MetsOngo @RedSox As a Mets fan who watched him last season, he had a streak of games where he pitched well. He is not going to be dominant but can certainly be helpful if used properly. @RedSox As a Mets fan who watched him last season, he had a streak of games where he pitched well. He is not going to be dominant but can certainly be helpful if used properly.

The Boston Red Sox have a lot of work to do to regain their reputation as one of the best teams in the MLB.

What's next for the Boston Red Sox this offseason?

The Red Sox entered the offseason with more unanswered questions than just about any team in the MLB. Between some of their star players hitting free agency and their lackluster record, improvement is clearly needed.

Coming into 2022, the Red Sox were supposed to compete with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Perhaps they have added some amount of hope once again by signing Joely Rodriguez.

