"Another year without seeing these two in the playoffs" "Wasting amazing players, so sad" - Los Angeles Angels fans lament wasting of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani amid another disappointing season

The Los Angeles Angels fan base has begun to accept another season of wasting the immense talents of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Despite having two of the best players in all of the MLB, the Angels have been one of the worst teams in the league.

Talkin' Baseball posted a graphic to Twitter, showing just how bad the Los Angeles Angels have been in recent weeks.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ *insert caption about Trout and Ohtani wasting away* *insert caption about Trout and Ohtani wasting away* https://t.co/65DzKHxnoi

Fans are fed up with the lack of competitiveness, especially while the team employs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. While these stars have had their struggles this season, they are far from the problem. The fact that this graphic came out while the Angels were losing to the Baltimore Orioles is just salt in the wound.

Baseball Today @dailymlbtweets @TalkinBaseball_ Another year without seeing these two in the playoffs @TalkinBaseball_ Another year without seeing these two in the playoffs

The primary response to this season has been the disappointment of wasting yet another year for the All-Star duo. It would be a huge missed opportunity if we never get to see Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani play together in a postseason game.

Mike Trout has made the playoffs once in his illustrious career, and his team failed to win a single game. Shohei Ohtani has yet to reach the postseason in his MLB career, and that likely won't change in 2022.

Los Angeles Angels fans realize they've wasted another year of Mike Trout's and Shohei Ohtani's primes

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout celebrate a home run.

A team that consistently underperforms and fails to live up to expectations so often ends up driving their fans away. If there is no confidence that the team will win, viewers will tune out despite the superstar talent.

Scott Beatie @TheScotterMcB80 @TalkinBaseball_ At this rate, just bring on all the bad press. ALL of it. Make this pathetic organization as uncomfortable as possible. Maybe that might inspire everyone here to pull their heads out of their butts and actually change. @TalkinBaseball_ At this rate, just bring on all the bad press. ALL of it. Make this pathetic organization as uncomfortable as possible. Maybe that might inspire everyone here to pull their heads out of their butts and actually change.

While they are still ahead in the overall standings, the Angels have a worse record than the Oakland Athletics since May 25. Many in Los Angeles are upset by this, as they often take pride in beating their rivals across the bay.

At this point, fans around the MLB view the situation with pity. They can't even find joy in seeing their rivals lose, which is sometimes as fun as watching their team win.

It's often been said that it's the hope that kills you, which is exactly what the Angels are going through. During the preseason, they were expected to challenge for the division crown and earn a spot in the playoffs. They will now be lucky to finish the season above .500.

Dave @mrdavidtheguy @TalkinBaseball_ If I was an Angels fan I would hate my life @TalkinBaseball_ If I was an Angels fan I would hate my life

The Los Angeles Angels had every reason to be hopeful coming into 2022 and are now seeing the season crash down around them.

Logan Carney @Media_Carnival Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ *insert caption about Trout and Ohtani wasting away* *insert caption about Trout and Ohtani wasting away* https://t.co/65DzKHxnoi The Angels are the worst run organization in baseball. How you can be in one of the sport’s biggest markets and have two of, not just this generation’s best players, but two of the best players EVER and make one playoff appearance in a decade is just pathetic. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… The Angels are the worst run organization in baseball. How you can be in one of the sport’s biggest markets and have two of, not just this generation’s best players, but two of the best players EVER and make one playoff appearance in a decade is just pathetic. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Even the most loyal fans can only take so much, and Los Angeles Angels fans are at the end of their rope. If the team cannot figure out a way to turn things around or make significant changes, the stadium will grow more and more empty.

